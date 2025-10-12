Dave Portnoy on the verge of tears watching Michigan get victimized by USC

Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy has always been a massive Michigan Wolverines fan letting it be known on social media but, his new job on Fox Sports and Big Noon Kickoff has brought his fandom to another level. Portnoy has always been outspoken about his Michigan fandom and this week he learned a lesson.

Now that Dave Portnoy appears on Fox's Big Noon Kickoff, he works alongside former USC Trojans star Matt Leinart. Portnoy declared that he would tell everyone how much he respected USC as a program on the show, and he did in over-the-top fashion. On a scale of 1 to 10, Portnoy said his respect for the Trojans is a 3, calling the team and Lincoln Riley "soft".

Calling another program soft is funny until the game kicks off and your team gets totally dominated. Lincoln Riley coached like he heard every word that Dave Portnoy said as the USC Trojans punished the Michigan Wolverines with their rushing attack.

The Trojans ran the ball 35 times for 225 yards and a pair of touchdowns, picking up a stellar 6.4 yards per carry. Even more impressive is the fact that USC lost their starting running back, Waymond Jordan, and walk-on King Miller came in and rushed for 158 yards and a touchdown, averaging 8.8 yards per carry.

USC Trojans fans got to watch Portnoy's reaction in live time as Barstool Sports did a live watch along where Portnoy got to watch the soft USC Trojans pick up 49 yards on a run up the middle on 3rd and 26. Portnoy is left speechless and almost looks on the verge of tears realizing his team is the group that is playing soft football.

One of the worst plays I’ve ever seen. Letting them run it right up the middle on 3rd and 26 and convert, right into another touchdown. That was a gut punch pic.twitter.com/gfRYhxJihD — Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) October 12, 2025

After the game, Dave Portnoy did one of his signature Emergency Press Conferences where he addressed the fact that the Wolverines got dominated in every facet of the game. Portnoy talking about how his team got dominated on the ground makes it sound like the USC Trojans broke him.

Emergency Press Conference: Michigan gets its face kicked in. pic.twitter.com/YC9yCzBpPl — Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) October 12, 2025

