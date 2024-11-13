Why Deion Sanders could be the next coach of the Dallas Cowboys
By Tony Thomas
The Dallas Cowboys have a 3-6 record at the midway point of the season. There is plenty of criticism to go around the Cowboys organization, but the brunt of that has fallen on the shoulders of head coach Mike McCarthy.
McCarthy’s contract is up at the end of the season and has no extension to fall back on. So, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones could make a coaching change once the season ends. And probably will.
One potential candidate, Coach Prime Deion Sanders of the No. 18 Colorado Buffaloes (7-2, 5-1 in Big 12 play), has his team playing on a Rocky Mountain high right now. Sanders played four seasons with the Cowboys uniform and is a Hall of Famer.
Coach Prime would bring instant media attention and relevancy to a Cowboys organization that has lost both in recent years because of their performance on the field.
A five-year hiatus from the NFL playoffs from 2010 to 2013 and just four playoff wins since 2009. In addition, when you add Dak Prescott’s injury to insult after signing a four-year, $240 million extension its not hard to see what a disaster it has been in Big D.
One former NFL coach is lobbying for Jones to bring Sanders to the Dallas sideline. In an article by Steve Samra on on3.com, Rex Ryan was quoted as saying, “Deion Sanders might be in play here,” Ryan stated, via Get Up. “They need something, somebody that has the pride, in that damn organization. Being a Dallas Cowboy, the pride you take in it. And by the way, Deion, everywhere he’s been, he’s been kicking you know what.”
Sanders brought tremendous success to HBCU member Jackson State during his tenure as head coach for the Tigers, going 27-6 with his son Shedeur Sanders as his quarterback. In addition, Sanders landed the No. 1-rated recruit in the country in 2022, WR/CB Travis Hunter. Both followed Coach Prime to Boulder when he got the Colorado job.
Coach Prime, in his second season in Boulder, has the Buffaloes in sole possession of second place in the Big 12 Conference standings, behind only undefeated BYU (9-0, 6-0 in Big 12 play). Colorado hosts the Utah Utes on Saturday.