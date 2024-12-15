Travis Hunter's message to his father after winning Heisman has us all wanting to call dad
When a player wins an award as prestigious as the Heisman Trophy, the people who supported, loved, and pushed that player are just as much a part of that win as the player himself. Travis Hunter is no exception to that rule, and made it clear in his Heisman acceptance speech tonight.
Hunter, the second Colorado Buffaloes player to win the Heisman (the first being the late Rashaan Salaam), took the standard approach of thanking his family, friends, coaches, and everyone who was along for the ride in his record-breaking season.
The two-way superstar was jovial and funny throughout his speech, acknowledging his brother, grandmother, cousin, and mother.
But then it was as if someone flipped a switch, and Hunter turned his attention to his father, and the emotions were too much for him as he broke down into tears sending the message of love to his dad who was not able to attend the ceremony.
"Look at your oldest son. I did it for you, man," Hunter sobbed after wiping tears away from his face. It was a powerful moment and tribute to his dad, Travis Hunter Sr. who went to jail in September 2024 in relation to an arrest in 2023 and was sentenced to 90 days in prison and was being kept at the Palm Beach County West Detention Center in Belle Glade.
Hunter's father was released about three weeks early, but was unable to attend the ceremony in New York.
The emotional and tearful words clearly moved everyone in the room at the presentation ceremony, and probably made everyone watching at home want to pick up the phone and give dad a call.
Hunter won this year's Heisman against a strong field of finalists including Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty, Miami quarterback Cam Ward and Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel.