Deion Sanders drops bombshell as Dallas Cowboys talk heats up

Deion Sanders, the coach of the Colorado Buffaloes and former NFL superstar, has found himself at the center of swirling rumors regarding the Dallas Cowboys' head coaching position.

Recent reports suggest that Sanders would "almost certainly accept" an offer from Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones if it came his way.

The buzz began when former ESPN reporter Ed Werder revealed on social media that Sanders is being encouraged by those close to him to pursue the job. According to Werder, Jerry Jones is reportedly "enamored" with the idea of bringing the Hall of Famer back to Dallas, where Sanders made history as a star player during the Cowboys’ 1995 Super Bowl-winning season.

Regarding Deion Sanders: I’m being told that he would almost certainly accept if Jerry Jones offers to make him the next #Cowboys head coach, that those around him are encouraging him to pursue it and that Jones is enamored with the idea. — Ed Werder (@WerderEdNFL) January 16, 2025

Sanders himself addressed the speculation during an ESPN interview earlier this week, calling the discussions with Jones "intriguing." However, he also emphasized his commitment to Colorado. “I love Jerry and believe in Jerry,” Sanders said. “But I love Boulder and everything about our team, the coaches, and our student body.”

Despite his current role in revitalizing Colorado’s football program, the connection between Sanders and the Cowboys is undeniable. Sanders’ larger-than-life persona and his past contributions to the franchise make him a fan-favorite candidate to replace former head coach Mike McCarthy.

As of now, no formal interview has been scheduled, though conversations between Sanders and Jones are ongoing.

Meanwhile, the Cowboys are keeping their options open, reportedly reaching out to other coaching candidates, including former Jets head coach Robert Saleh and former Vikings head coach Leslie Frazier.

It will be interesting to see what — if anything — unfolds with this situation. You have to think that these reports indicate that Sanders and the Cowboys are interested in making a deal happen, and we wonder if Jones is simply doing his due diligence before bringing Prime back home. For now, though, we'll have to wait and see.

