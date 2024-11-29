Deion Sanders will never have it better in Colorado than he does in 2024
The Colorado Buffaloes have officially finished the 2024 regular season with a 9-3 record, and now they wait to see what happens the rest of the way.
If Colorado gets some help, the Buffaloes could still make it to the Big 12 championship and have a shot at earning a berth to the College Football Playoff. If that doesn't happen, they'll be set up to play in a bowl game as the core of their team likely plays one more time together, assuming they don't have a lot of opt outs, which Coach Prime doesn't expect right now.
No one can deny that Colorado's turnaround has been remarkable. Just a couple of seasons ago, this was considered by many to be the worst program in all of the Power-5. Over Sanders' two years, they have made strides and competed for the Big 12 this season.
The story isn't totally written yet, but something does need to be said about Deion Sanders' time in Colorado, especially considering that he is not hinting at a move after this season.
It will never be better for Colorado this year than it is right now.
There is historic talent in Boulder, Colorado right now. There is a school of thought that Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter are going to be the first and second overall picks in the 2025 NFL Draft. If that were to happen, it's hard to argue there either.
Shedeur Sanders has been special this season and, honestly, outside of Cam Ward and Dillon Gabriel, there's not even an argument to be had about who the best quarterback in the country has been. Even with Ward and Gabriel, the things that Sanders has been able to do this season and the way that he has been able to extend plays has made him a generational talent.
Not many words need to be said about Travis Hunter, who has been elite on both sides of the ball, and who has said that he plays to play both wide receiver and defensive back in the NFL. Both of these guys are likely to get invited to New York for the Heisman Trophy presentation.
Now, this isn't to say that Deion Sanders' Colorado program will just fall off a cliff after this season. The Buffaloes have grabbed a few select high school talents and there's no doubt he'll continue to recruit the portal well.
But, what are the odds he'll ever have two generational talents like Shedeur Sanders — at the most important position — and Travis Hunter — at, arguably the second and third most important positions — again.
When you add in the fact that talents like LaJohntay Wester, Shilo Sanders, Will Sheppard, BJ Green II, and others will be gone, you have to wonder if the talent level will ever be any higher than it was this season in Colorado.
Yes, as we mentioned above, we all know that Sanders will still attract talented stars to play for him. The Buffaloes will bring in a nice Transfer Portal class this offseason, but the core of this team will now be gone. The team that came with Prime to Colorado — led by his boys and Travis Hunter — is about to be gone. And it's not going to be easy for him to replace what's about to be lost.
There's no doubt that Deion Sanders is a talented coach, but in my opinion, things will never be better in Colorado than they are this year. That, in a lot of ways, may end up being the point that draws Coach Prime elsewhere when it's all said and done.