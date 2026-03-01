Deion Sanders hires long time NFL star Vonn Bell for first coaching gig

This offseason has been filled with change for Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes coming off a 3-9 season where the team went just 1-8 in conference play. Sanders and Colorado have undergone a ton of changes as this staff will have the teams 3rd offensive and defensive coordinators since he took over in Boulder.

Deion Sanders has been quick to give former players coaching gigs, even if they've never been a coach before. On previous coaching staffs, Deion Sanders hired Hall of Famers Warren Sapp and Marshall Faulk who just got his 1st head coaching role for the Southern Jaguars.

Deion Sanders hires NFL veteran safety Vonn Bell

On Saturday, Colorado announced their full coaching staff which included the news that Colorado was hiring long time NFL defensive back Vonn Bell as a defensive analyst and the safeties coach.

The hiring gives Vonn Bell his first job in coaching regardless of level after a lengthy career as a safety in the NFL. During his college days, Vonn Bell played for the Ohio State Buckeyes from 2013 through 2015 earning All-American and All-Big Ten honors in 2015 helping win the National Championship Game.

Vonn Bell was a 2nd Round Pick in the 2016 NFL Draft to the New Orleans Saints where he spent 4 seasons. Bell would then spend 3 seasons with the Bengals and 2 seasons with the Carolina Panthers before returning to Cincinnati. Bell didn't play in the NFL this past season.

Hiring a player like Vonn Bell makes a ton of sense for Deion Sanders, and he could end up being a vital piece of the staff. Bell has a ton of experience playing the position, and getting a high IQ player who just recently played in the league should only help with showing the players how to play and train properly.