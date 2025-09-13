Deion Sanders is being blasted for pulling the plug on Kaidon Salter far too early

The Colorado Buffaloes had a quarterback battle deep into the offseason, but everyone saw it as a two-quarterback race between Kaidon Salter and Julian Lewis, including Deion Sanders, who brought the two to Big 12 media day. The offense struggled against Georgia Tech, and in the Delaware game, it was all three quarterbacks getting playing time.

After the Delaware game, rumors started to swirl that Deion Sanders was going to start his third-string quarterback Ryan Staub to open Big 12 play against Houston. The move was truly stunning as Sanders was going to his 3rd string quarterback three games into the season.

At moments, the move looked to be promising, but, in the end, Ryan Staub ended up showing why he was picked to be the third-string quarterback to start the season. Staub went just 19-34 for 204 yards and a touchdown with 2 interceptions while rushing for 36 yards and a score. Staub's numbers look better than they truly were, as a good chunk of his production came in the final minutes of the game as Houston was playing prevent.

Colorado fans lose their mind over Ryan Staub starting

As Ryan Staub and the Colorado offense struggled to get anything going, the fanbase was irate over the fact that Deion Sanders chose Staub over Kaidon Salter and Julian Lewis. One College Football fan pointed out that if you really don't want to play Kaidon Salter at least getting Julian Lewis some playing time would've helped for the future.

If you aren’t gonna play Kaidon salter at least play the 5 star freshman .tanking winnable big 12 games because you don’t wanna look stupid for playing the 3rd string qb is nasty work — John (@iam_johnw) September 13, 2025

While most fans would've settled for Julian Lewis playing, nearly everyone was confused about how Deion Sanders didn't turn to Kaidon Salter.

That's why u stick with Kaidon Salter at Qb.. gave up on the man cuz yo 3rd string QB did good against Delaware smh... Salter got a raw deal.. he played well last week before he was taken out.. — ✈Dante' Porter (@da_slicktalker) September 13, 2025

Deion Sanders don’t know wtf he is doing ! It’s no way in hell Ryan Staub is better than Kaidon Salter ! — D Will (@D__Williams__) September 13, 2025

Deion really went and got Kaidon Salter in the portal, gave him a game and a half, and then decided to go with a different QB.



I have no good explanation for that. In fact, I'm not sure anyone does. — Aron (@TheDudeAbides_x) September 13, 2025

The biggest insult of the night came as one fan called Deion Sanders' team the Bad News Buffs as everything was a disaster in this game.

The Bad News Buffs‼️🤦🏾‍♂️ PUT KAIDON SALTER IN DAMMIT @CUBuffsFootball — Chris (@iwillbegreat) September 13, 2025

The Colorado Buffaloes are going to need to find their answer at quarterback and stick with it, as all the uncertainty can't be good for the team. If the staff really feels that Ryan Staub is the man for the job then they need to reaffirm it; otherwise, all the lingering drama will continue to be the biggest conversation point in Boulder.

