Deion Sanders is fuming after Shedeur Sanders gets embarrassed at NFL Draft

As the second round of the NFL Draft rolls on, Shedeur Sanders is still sitting there, waiting for his name to be called. A year ago, Coach Prime boldly told the world that his son would be a top-five pick. But as of right now? Shedeur isn’t just out of the top five—he’s out of the first round entirely and there's a chance he may fall even further.

And it’s been a rough watch for the Sanders family.

When the Pittsburgh Steelers, a team heavily linked to Shedeur, passed on him in the late portion of the first round, a viral video captured Deion’s reaction—and let’s just say, he did not hide how he was feeling. The disappointment on his face said it all. This wasn’t how the story was supposed to go. The video also shows him saying "Boy this ain't real."

🚨‼️Shadeur Sanders “It is what it is” after his brother said “I’m bout to crash out bra” —-when the Steelers passed up on him with the 21st pick and the 2025 NFL draft.



Deion Sanders is heard saying “Boy this ain’t real”



The look on Deion Sanders face says it all.… pic.twitter.com/ORzIr1E5hQ — Joshua Tully (@ThaJungleKiDD) April 25, 2025

Earlier today, Deion even took to X to vent a little bit, posting a Bible verse and a message that seemed aimed at keeping spirits high while throwing a little shade at the doubters.

"My bible says God uses the foolish things to confound the wise & he chose the weak things of the world that he may put to shame the strong! Please know God ain't done & God is just really getting started. Enjoy this lesson & stop stressing."

My bible says God uses the foolish things to confound the wise & he chose the weak things of the world that he may put to shame the strong! Please know God ain't done & God is just really getting started. Enjoy this lesson & stop stressing. #CoachPrime — COACH PRIME (@DeionSanders) April 25, 2025

Clearly, Deion’s trying to stay positive. But you can tell this stings.

After all, Deion believed Shedeur would be the next big thing—and plenty of people agreed with him at one point. Yet here we are, watching pick after pick go by, and Shedeur’s still on the board.

And it’s not just Deion that's frustrated. Even President Donald Trump chimed in, blasting NFL owners and calling them "stupid" for passing on Shedeur. That's how loud this whole saga has gotten.

It only got worse on Friday night when the New Orleans Saints passed on Shedeur to draft Tyler Shough (Louisville) instead.

It’s a tough reality check for Team Sanders. But there’s still time. One team’s going to get a motivated quarterback very soon, and you better believe Shedeur’s going to remember every single name that passed him up. Of course, he'll also have to come to grips with the fact that the team that does end up selecting him has already passed on him at least once.

