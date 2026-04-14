Deion Sanders lands crucial 4-star QB Andre Adams in major recruiting win

Heading into 2026, the buzz around Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes is the lowest it's been since he took over the program. Last season, without Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter, the Buffaloes were a mess finishing the season just 3-9 with a 1-8 record in Big 12 play. The 2026 season is going to be pivotal in determining Sanders' future, and the Buffaloes need to start trending in the right direction.

While there's some doubts about the team on the field, there's also major concerns on the recruiting trail. Deion Sanders came into the week with just 1 commitment in the 2027 class after landing 5-stars throughout his first several cycles. On Tuesday, Deion Sanders finally picked up a win to give the program some positive momentum.

Landing 4-star QB Andre Adams is a crucial win for Deion Sanders

On Tuesday Morning, Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes picked up their second commitment of the cycle, landing 4-star quarterback Andre Adams. Kentucky picking up Jake Nawrot was key for Colorado as Sanders also beat out Virginia Tech and Florida State for Adams' commitment.

BREAKING: Four-Star QB Andre Adams has Committed to Colorado, he tells me for @Rivals⁰⁰The 6’2 185 QB from Nashville, TN chose the Buffaloes over Virginia Tech, Florida State, and Kentucky



“We Coming”⁰⁰https://t.co/WB1shueStr pic.twitter.com/csj87NhgHb — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) April 14, 2026

According to the Rivals Industry Recruiting Rankings, Andre Adams is the 165th ranked player in the Country, the 15th ranked quarterback in the class, and the 7th ranked player out of Tennessee. Adams is a big commitment for Deion Sanders as it gives the program a high level recruit to turn to long term at the position.

Andre Adams' biggest impact could be what he does for Colorado for the rest of the recruiting cycle. Given that Colorado only has two commitments, the Buffaloes need to build out this class in a big way down the stretch. Quarterbacks are the best assets for recruiting, and if Adams can draw in other elite recruits, it could be the momentum Colorado needs.