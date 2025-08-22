Deion Sanders turns serious health scare into hilarious Depend ad

This offseason has been a scary stretch for Colorado Buffaloes Head Coach and NFL Hall of Famer Deion Sanders. The Buffaloes Head Coach was away from the team as he was dealing with an undisclosed health issue. When the team kicked off its fall camp, Deion Sanders returned to address the media alongside his medical staff.

Deion Sanders revealed that he had been diagnosed with bladder cancer but, thankfully was able to recover and is now cancer free. Part of Deion Sanders recovery was having his bladder removed which has led to him suffering from incontinence. At the press conference in perfect Deion Sanders fashion, he delivered an incredible quote talking about his need for Depend.

"I depend on Depend, if you know what I mean, I truly depend on Depend. I cannot control my bladder" Deion Sanders

As soon as Sanders delivered the line, everyone joked that the adult diaper brand should create a partnership with Colorado's Head Coach. Depend and Sanders quickly made a deal and on Friday Morning, Deion Sanders delivered his first ad for the brand showcasing that they're now a staple in his locker.

I wasn't joking! I truly DEPEND on @Depend 😂. #ad Ain't NO SHAME in taking care of yourself. NO SHAME in getting health screenings. And there certainly ain't NO SHAME in needing added protection or using Depend to stay in the game. That’s not weakness — that’s WINNING. pic.twitter.com/J4GUTEpP4u — COACH PRIME (@DeionSanders) August 22, 2025

Deion Sanders health scare had everyone concerned and when he revealed that he was battling cancer everyone was hoping for the best. Thankfully, Sanders was able to recover and not only can he return to the sidelines but, he's back to living a normal life after many visits to the doctors.

There's a reason Deion Sanders has built as massive of a brand as he has as he's truly a marketing genius and has marketed himself better than anyone else has. Whether or not Deion Sanders was trying for the Depend deal, he once again used his starpower to strike a deal that will hopefully raise awareness for everyone else.

