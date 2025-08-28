Déjà Vu for LSU: The LSU Tigers lose the Nation's top WR recruit in consecutive years

The world of College Football recruiting can be so cruel for a program, a Head Coach, an assistant coach, and the fanbase. At one moment you can be on top of the world and in an instant you can quickly find yourself searching for answers. On Thursday Night, after it was long rumored that Tristen Keys would flip from LSU, the Nation's top WR recruit flipped to Tennessee.

BREAKING: Rivals No. 1 WR in five-star Tristen Keys flips his commitment to Tennessee:



“I’ve always loved the coaches. Every part of the coaching staff from the offense and defense. The environment, the people, the fans, you can see them going crazy. That’s the type of love I… pic.twitter.com/G6oF3zZrCy — Steve Wiltfong (@SWiltfong_) August 28, 2025

The recruiting win is massive for Josh Heupel and his staff as they now add another 5-star recruit to a talented group. Pairing the Nation's top WR Tristen Keys with a 5-star quarterback in Faizon Brandon is game changing for Tennessee and will give them one of the most feared passing attacks.

LSU Football gets crushed once again by the Nation's top WR

When Tristen Keys committed to LSU it came as a shock as there was little to no buzz about him picking the Tigers at that time. As soon as LSU fans saw they landed the Nation's top receiver, they instantly said "hopefully this isn't another Dakorien Moore".

During the 2025 recruiting cycle, LSU landed the Nation's top wide receiver recruit Dakorien Moore as the 5-star declared LSU was his dream school. All of the fanfare made it sting even more when Moore decommitted and later picked Oregon over LSU and Texas.

Wide Receivers Coach Cortez Hankton has to feel like he keeps getting run over with the way these recruiting losses have gone. Regardless of what Hankton has done he's gotten the Top receiver in the Country into his class in back to back recruiting cycles just to get turned away later in the cycle.

The LSU Tigers are loaded in this class at wide receiver holding commitments from elite In-State recruits Jabari Mack and Kenny Darby. It'll be interesting to see if LSU keeps pushing for Tristen Keys or if the staff turns it's attention to flipping one of the receivers they missed out on.

