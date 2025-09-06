Desmond Howard just shut down Arch Manning and the Texas Longhorns hype

Last weekend, in a massive showdown between the #1 and #3 teams in the Country, the Texas Longhorns fell once again to the Ohio State Buckeyes 14-7. The result wasn't shocking but, the way we got there was as Arch Manning was hyped for the past two seasons just to look terrible failing to complete some easy passes.

The good news for Arch Manning is that the next three games will allow him to start to find a rhythm and he should have a ton of success as they face San Jose State, UTEP, and Sam Houston. While Manning may find his rhythm these next few weekends, there are many who want to see it against a real opponent.

On Friday, Desmond Howard appeared on ESPN's SportsCenter, where he was blunt about his feelings on Arch Manning and the Texas Longhorns:

"Now, listen. The next three weeks, they play, like, San José State, I think UTEP, and maybe Sam Houston. I don’t even want to hear about Texas for the next three weeks because those games, those teams aren’t the teams by which you measure the Longhorns. October 4th? They have to go down to The Swamp and they’ll have to tussle with the Gators. That’s the next game that I have circled, and I want to see how well he plays on the road in Gainesville against Florida." Desmond Howard

The sentiment by Howard is more than fair, as Arch Manning and Texas should win with ease in these games which shouldn't give Arch any issues. Circling Florida is the right idea as a loss would almost eliminate the Longhorns from playoff contention, while they have a defensive line that will speed Manning up.

Where these next three weeks are valuable is by allowing Manning and his new wide receiver room time to build chemistry, as they didn't look on the same page in Week 1. There were always going to be growing pains in Manning's first few weeks, and if he can build up chemistry with his teammates, it'll be massive in getting Texas back into the Playoff race.

