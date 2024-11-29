Despite 21-0 lead for the Buffaloes, Deion Sanders is 'not happy whatsoever'
By Sam Fariss
Before the Colorado Buffaloes' final regular season game of the year, head coach Deion Sanders was visibly emotional as he talked about how much his seniors meant to him and how special his team was. By halftime, the love wasn't quite as apparent.
"I'm not happy whatsoever," Sanders told the sideline reporter at halftime.
Despite a 21-0 lead for the Buffaloes over the Oklahoma State Cowboys, Sanders was infuriated by the second quarter. All three of Colorado's touchdowns were scored in the first 15 minutes but the team's offense floundered for the rest of the first half.
While there were no interceptions thrown or balls fumbled, the Buffaloes simply could not find the end zone during the second quarter.
"I don't care what the story is, we've got to execute," Sanders said. "I don't know who put a stop sign out there on offense.
At halftime, quarterback Shedeur Sanders had amassed 171 yards and 2 touchdowns through the air. However, he had been sacked five times for a loss of 23 yards. The Buffaloes' saving grace? None other than two-way player Travis Hunter, who scored a receiving touchdown and had an interception in the first half.
When it came to the offense's faults during the second quarter, Coach Prime didn't hold back about where he believed the issues were.
"It starts with the quarterback, it starts with the line, it starts with all of us," Sanders said.
The Colorado defense was nearly flawless in the first half against Oklahoma State. The Cowboys only earned 30 total yards, including -7 yards on the ground. Wide receiver Brennan Presley fumbled and lost the ball, quarterback Maealiuaki Smith threw the interception, and the offensive line allowed 2 sacks on Smith.
Colorado entered the game at 8-2 overall and was looking to punch its ticket to the Big 12 Championship game to cap off Sanders' dream season with his son at the reigns.