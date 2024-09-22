Despite OT win, Deion and the Buffaloes receive 0 votes in latest AP Top 25
By Sam Fariss
Deion Sanders, Travis Hunter, Shedeur Sanders, and the rest of the Colorado Buffaloes played the game of their lives on Saturday against the Baylor Bears as they came from behind to send the game into overtime and eventually earn the victory.
However, despite the 38-31 win over Baylor earning Colorado its third win of the season, the Buffaloes received exactly zero (0) votes in the latest AP Top 25 Poll.
Heading into Week 5, this is how the Top 25 has shaped up:
- Texas Longhorns (4-0)
- Georgia Bulldogs (3-0)
- Ohio State Buckeyes (3-0)
- Alabama Crimson Tide (3-0)
- Tennessee Volunteers (4-0)
- Ole Miss Rebels (4-0)
- Miami Hurricanes (4-0)
- Oregon Ducks (3-0)
- Penn State Nittany Lions (3-0)
- Utah Utes (4-0)
- Missouri Tigers (4-0)
- Michigan Wolverines (3-1)
- USC Trojans (2-1)
- LSU Tigers (3-1)
- Louisville Cardinals (3-0)
- Notre Dame Fighting Irish (3-1)
- Clemson Tigers (2-1)
- Iowa State Cyclones (3-0)
- Illinois Fighting Illini (4-0)
- Oklahoma State Cowboys (3-1)
- Oklahoma Sooners (3-1)
- BYU Cougars (4-0)
- Kansas State Wildcats (3-1)
- Texas A&M Aggies (3-1)
- Boise State Broncos (2-1)
From the undefeated Washington State Cougars to the 3-1 SMU Mustangs, 15 other FBS teams received votes for a spot on the poll but fell just beyond the Top 25 spots.
In the preseason poll, Colorado earned 1 point and was the last time to receive votes out of the group beyond the Top 25. A week later, following the Buffaloes' win over North Dakota State, Colorado found itself with just 1 point once again.
However, as soon as the Buffs fell to the unranked Nebraska Cornhuskers, Colorado lost any chance at a spot in the Poll and failed to receive any points.
Now, at 3-1 overall, the Buffaloes may feel pretty miffed that they were once again left pointless despite one-loss teams like Kansas State, Texas A&M, and more making their way into the Top 25.
In Week 5, Colorado travels to Orlando to take on the undefeated, yet unranked, UCF Knights. UCF received three points in the latest Top 25.