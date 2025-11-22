Deuce Knight’s breakout and Ty Simpson’s stumbles have shaken the Iron Bowl narrative

After the Alabama Crimson Tide lost to the Oklahoma Sooners, it set up a high-stakes showdown in the Iron Bowl as an Auburn team that's struggled all season could redeem itself by knocking off the Crimson Tide. An Auburn win would knock Alabama out of Playoff contention while sending Auburn to a bowl game.

Before two of the biggest rivals in all of sports got to meet, they had to go through two FCS opponents. The way that this weekend's games went for both teams has set up for a wildly entertaining Iron Bowl.

Deuce Knight could become a legendary Iron Bowl figure

Auburn fans have been begging to see true freshman quarterback Deuce Knight for the entire season. Hugh Freeze kept trotting Jackson Arnold out despite his troubles, and when transfer Ashton Daniels took over, the offense showed signs of improvement, but it wasn't quite good enough.

This weekend, Interim Head Coach DJ Durkin gave Deuce Knight his first start of the season, and Auburn fans have to be thrilled. The true freshman went 15-20 passing for 239 yards and a pair of touchdowns as he unlocked an elite playmaker in Malcolm Simmons.

DEUCE KNIGHT TO MALCOLM SIMMONS TDpic.twitter.com/74zTWEUr8P — Pick 6 Pack (@Pick6PackFB) November 22, 2025

While his passing ability was exciting for Auburn fans, the other aspect of Deuce Knight's game was the most thrilling. On the first play of the game, Deuce Knight ripped off a 75-yard touchdown run, setting the tone for the day as the Tigers quarterback rushed for 162 yards and 4 touchdowns.

First Career Touchdown 9️⃣🔥@DeuceKnight takes it 75 yards to the house!



📺 SECNetwork+ pic.twitter.com/edbDBd2VVL — Auburn Football (@AuburnFootball) November 22, 2025

After sitting on the bench all season long, Deuce Knight showed up and was everything the Tigers could've hoped for and more. The way the Auburn Tigers have played this season likely had Alabama thinking at worst they'd have to win a low-scoring game, but if Deuce Knight is going to use his legs to give Alabama fits, it makes for a fascinating game.

Ty Simpson's journey from Heisman favorite to shaky starter

This weekend, in what should've been a tune-up for the Iron Bowl, Ty Simpson didn't exactly build a ton of confidence for himself. Kalen DeBoer let the backups play at halftime which may have been too soon as the offense left plenty to be desired. Simpson went just 11 for 16 for 147 yards and 2 interceptions without a touchdown. One interception can be excused as Simpson threw it on a Hail Mary, but the other he threw right to a linebacker.

The good news for Ty Simpson is that he broke his 5 game streak of fumbling, but it came with the trade-off of throwing an interception. At points in the season, Ty Simpson was the Heisman front-runner, but as of late, he has struggled, which is a concern.

The Auburn defense is talented enough to slow any offense, and turning the ball over would be a disaster for Alabama. The way Simpson has played as of late has been concerning for Alabama fans, and if he struggles against Auburn, it'll make for a stressful day for the Crimson Tide fans with their Playoff hopes on the line.