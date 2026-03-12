Dez Bryant makes shocking Vince Young comparison for new Texas playmaker

Heading into the 2026 college football season, few teams are going to have as much hype as the Texas Longhorns. Coming off a season where the Longhorns were the top team in the preseason polls, no one should be surprised if they're right back at No. 1 when the season begins. Led by Arch Manning, this roster returns a ton of high end talent capable of winning a National Championship.

The excitement is driven by how active the Longhorns are in the offseason as one of the teams that benefits the most from NIL. Steve Sarkisian and his staff bring in a highly touted recruiting class along with elite transfers like Cam Coleman and Hollywood Smothers.

Dez Bryant compares Texas freshman Jermaine Bishop to Vince Young

Considering how talented Auburn transfer Cam Coleman is, many expect that he'll be the biggest weapon for Arch Manning. Even if Cam Coleman doesn't produce to the highest level, Ryan Wingo has been a solid producer for Texas who should be able to lead this offense in receiving. Former Dallas Cowboys star Dez Bryant surprisingly doesn't think either will lead the offense.

The former Dallas Cowboys star declared that True Freshman Jermaine Bishop will be the Texas Longhorns top wide receiver.

I want to go on record and say Jermaine Bishop will be Texas Longhorns #1 WR. The eye test doesn't lie. He's oozing with confidence..I can tell by the way he carries himself. He already runs routes like a pro. Legit playmaker.. I'm looking forward to watching him perform this… — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) March 11, 2026

After many were shocked pointing out that Cam Coleman is in this offense, Dez Bryant went even further, declaring that the Longhorns haven't had a playmaker like Jermaine Bishop since Vince Young.

I’m going to stretch it further.. Texas hasn’t had a playmaker like him since Vince Young! https://t.co/2j63qDRufi — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) March 11, 2026

Comparing any college football player, especially a true freshman at Texas to Vince Young is gutsy and something that isn't taken lightly. Early on at Texas' Spring practices, Jermaine Bishop is certainly looking the part of a future elite wide receiver who will likely see the field at times this season even in a packed room.

#Texas freshman WR Jermaine Bishop Jr. moves so effortlessly.



Initial returns have been overwhelmingly positive. pic.twitter.com/I1nK6CB46k — CJ Vogel (@CJVogel_OTF) March 11, 2026

At the High School level, Jermaine Bishop was an elite weapon on both sides of the football racking up over 5,000 all purpose yards, 60 touchdowns, 15 interceptions, and 6 return touchdowns. Bishop was ranked as the 61st ranked player in the Country, the 2nd ranked athlete in the class, and the 8th ranked player out of Texas.