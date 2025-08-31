Dez Bryant rips the officials as wild call in LSU Vs Clemson brings up heated debate

What is a catch? That's the question football fans have been trying to figure out for years but, phrases like "football move" and "maintaining control" have muddied the picture. When you think of the biggest example of no one understanding a catch you look back to Dez Bryant against the Packers when everyone in the world thought he scored a touchdown just for it to be ruled incomplete.

10 Years Ago Today

THE "DEZ CAUGHT IT" PLAY



Did he or didn't he?



Dez Bryant's controversial "catch-or-no catch" play in the #Cowboys-#Packers 2014 NFC Divisional at Lambeau. pic.twitter.com/yEggrqwxPB — Kevin Gallagher (@KevG163) January 11, 2025

In the midst of a massive tilt between the LSU Tigers and the Clemson Tigers, Brian Kelly's team was trying to take the lead in the third quarter. Garrett Nussmeier delivered an absolutley beautiful ball to Barion Brown threading the needle for what looked like a touchdown but, at best the Tigers moving to the 1 inch line.

The officials looked at the play and everyone thought it was going to be because Barion Brown crossed the pylon but, instead, it ended up being ruled an incomplete pass, which was truly stunning.

I have no idea what a catch is. Ever since Dez Bryant, it’s all too confusing.



pic.twitter.com/RpnuuByYMl — TheJamesPatrick (@TheJamesPatrick) August 31, 2025

The LSU Tigers fanbase freaked out as it was clearly a catch to 99% of football fans, except Clemson fans. As everyone brought up how familiar Barion Brown's play was to the one that Dez Bryant had, Bryant took to Twitter/X to chime in on the questionable call.

WTF is a catch now days — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) August 31, 2025

The LSU Tigers had insult added to injury as they were then forced to kick a field goal which Damian Ramos missed which is truly rare.

If the LSU Tigers are going to snap it's streak of losing 5 straight season openers, the team is going to have to get over the missed call and finish this game strong. The Tigers defense looks much improved and all it may take is one drive by Garrett Nussmeier to put LSU on the fast track for the College Football Playoff.

