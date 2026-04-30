Dez Bryant’s son is blowing up on the recruiting trail and fans can’t believe how fast time flew

Around the country, college football spring practices are coming to an end, turning all focus to the recruiting trail. While coaches are focused on building up their 2027 recruiting classes, programs are also starting to build their recruiting boards for thr 2028 class. One of the prospects in the 2028 cycle getting a ton of attention as of late comes with a familiar name for football fans.

Over the last two weeks, SMU and Kentucky have joined Texas A&M in offering a scholarship to Dez Bryant Jr.

Southlake Carroll (TX) 2028 WR Dez Bryant Jr. has received P4 offers from Kentucky, Texas A&M, and SMU.



The son of former NFL star Dez Bryant flashed a 4.46-second 40-yard dash at UA Next Dallas⚡️



Read: https://t.co/QuciTwF8y5 pic.twitter.com/HIxRsqD3kF — Rivals High School (@RivalsHS) April 30, 2026

Dez Bryant's son being recruited should make everyone feel old

For those wondering, yes Dez Bryant Jr is the son of long time Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant. It's almost impossible not to feel old seeing Dez Bryant Jr is being heavily recruited considering how recently we saw his father playing.

Just 6 years ago, Dez Bryant wrapped up his NFL career with the Baltimore Ravens in the 2020 season. Considering the fact that Dez Bryant only spent 10 seasons on an NFL roster, he could still be playing at this point.

Early on in his recruitment, Dez Bryant Jr already has offers from SMU, Texas A&M, Kentucky, Arkansas State, Texas State, and Sacramento State.

This year, Dez Bryant Jr will have a chance to elevate his recruiting status as he takes a step up in competition as he joins Texas powerhouse Southlake Carroll. The school recently sent 3-star wide receiver Brock Boyd to Ohio State where he's already turning heads as a freshman in Spring practices.

Dez Bryant Jr is 5-foot-10, and running a 4.46 40-yard dash at this age is incredible for a wide receiver. As Bryant continues to grow, and impress on the football field, the offers are only going to continue flooding in making him a recruit to follow in the 2028 recruiting class.