Did anyone win the Pat McAfee field goal challenge in Week 11 in Baton Rouge, LA?
On a special episode of ESPN College GameDay, Pat McAfee held his weekly challenge for a lucky LSU fan in hopes that victory might come in Baton Rouge.
Of course, it was an emotional day for Kirk Herbstreit, who is mourning the passing of his good boy Ben. There was even a tribute video played for the beloved Golden Retriever who took the college football world by storm.
Though the tribute to Ben was the highlight of the show, Pat McAfee's field goal challenge is always one of the most fun segments of the television show.
This week, Brady Burns had a chance to kick for $125,000 in his pocket and $400,000 in hurricane relief. After failing on the first attempt, McAfee gave him a second chance, this time with $750,000 in total on the line.
Unfortunately for Brady, it got even worse on the second try.
Even though Brady wasn't able to cash in, McAfee announced that he would still be donating $250,000 in hurricane relief.
The LSU Tigers will be playing host to the Alabama Crimson Tide on Saturday night with the game set to kickoff at 7:30 p.m. E.T. on ABC/ESPN+. Both teams have already suffered two losses, so this is essentially serving as an elimination game for the College Football Playoff.
The loser, who will finish the 2024 season with a 9-3 record at best, will likely miss out on the 12-team field. The winner, on the other hand, will be well within the top-12 College Football Playoff Rankings and they'll likely be set up nicely to be inside the Top-10 when it's all said and done.
Saturday Blitz will be providing complete coverage of your entire college football Saturday. From the noon slate through BYU-Utah, which kicks off at 10:15 p.m. E.T., we'll be here through it all.