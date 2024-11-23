Did anyone win the Pat McAfee field goal challenge in Week 13 in Columbus, Ohio?
ESPN College GameDay was live from Columbus, Ohio to preview all the big matchups on Saturday, led by No. 5-ranked Indiana at No. 2-ranked Ohio State.
The last time that Ohio State hosted College GameDay was in 2023, when the Buckeyes beat Penn State 20-12. Joining the ESPN College GameDay panel was celebrity picker Justin Fields, who is currently the backup quarterback for the Pittsburgh Steelers.
While fans always look forward to the pick segment of College GameDay, perhaps the most likely portion of the show each week is the Pat McAfee field goal challenge. Each week, McAfee puts his own money on the line and gives a fan a shot at kicking a field goal to win some major money.
Last week, we saw a Georgia Bulldogs fan split the uprights, but this week, things wouldn't come quite as easily. Carson, a freshman at Ohio State, stepped up with pajama pants on and a hope that he would come away a six-figure winner. With Peter looking on, Carson missed terribly.
That's when McAfee upped the money and gave him a second chance, this time for $500,000 in total, $250,000 to him and $250,000 to BuckeyeThon, a student-led charity at Ohio State. Unfortunately, that kick went even worse.
McAfee shared that he would still donate $100,000 to charity.
Ohio State and Indiana kickoff at noon E.T. on FOX. The game, which is part of FOX Big Noon, has major ramifications for the Big Ten championship. The winner of this one will be set up nicely with one week in the season remaining to lock up a spot in Indianapolis to play Oregon, while the loser will be on the outside-looking-in for their hopes in winning the conference title.
At this time, both teams are projected to be in the 12-team College Football Playoff field.