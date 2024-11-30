Did anyone win the Pat McAfee field goal challenge in Week 14 in College Station?
ESPN College GameDay was back in College Station for the second time this season, this time to preview a renewed rivalry.
The No. 20-ranked Texas A&M Aggies will play host to the No. 3-ranked Texas Longhorns as The Lone Star Showdown is renewed for the first time since 2011. The rivalry, which used to be a staple in the Big 12 when the two teams were part of that conference, is now the game that will close out the SEC regular season.
What makes it even higher stakes? The winner locks up a spot in the SEC Championship game. While Texas will still be in the College Football Playoff regardless of what happens in this game, Texas A&M has to win this one and the conference championship game the following week against Georgia to get a spot. Talk about some pressure at home.
Speaking of pressure-packed situations, each week of ESPN College GameDay presents one fan with a challenge to win some major money. Pat McAfee puts his own money on the line for one lucky fan who has the chance to kick a field goal.
This week, we saw that pressure amped up a little as the celebrity pickers from Dude Perfect were on the field as Payne Barksdale — a senior at the Air Force Academy — was the lucky contestant to attempt a field goal and win some money. The first field goal attempt from him didn't go very well.
As it came off his foot, it went immediately at the face of a fan. Then, Pat McAfee upped the ante. He promised that no matter what, he would donate $250,000 to charity and hurricane relief. Then, he gave Payne the opportunity for one more kick valued at $500,000.
It flew over the crowd, but hung left, missing the uprights.
Texas and Texas A&M will kickoff at 7:30 p.m. E.T. on ABC/ESPN+. Announcers for the game are Chris Fowler (play-by-play), Kirk Herbstreit (color), and Holly Rowe (sideline).