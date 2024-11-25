ESPN to meet with Lee Corso, rumors swirl about retirement from College GameDay
Lee Corso, the beloved personality on ESPN’s College GameDay, has been a fixture of college football Saturdays for decades.
At 89, though, questions about his future on the show have started swirling. According to ESPN President of Content Burke Magnus, the network plans to sit down with Corso after the current season to discuss what lies ahead.
Magnus shared on SI Media with Jimmy Traina that ESPN’s approach hasn’t changed: they’ll evaluate things after the season, allowing time for Corso and the team to decompress after the intensity of the playoffs.
“Listen, I think we’re going to do what we’ve done now for a couple of years running which is we’re going to have a conversation with him after the season, see where things are,” said Magnus. “You know, he’s a special guy. I mean, he’s one of the nicest men any of your listeners or anyone on Earth could ever come across. And he’s been absolutely iconic on the show.”
Corso’s role on ESPN College GameDay has shifted in recent years due to health concerns and natural aging. While he still brings his signature charm to the program with opening segments and his famous headgear picks, his on-air time has been limited.
These changes, combined with the growing team of hosts—including Pat McAfee and, more recently, Nick Saban—have sparked speculation about whether Corso will continue.
Corso’s history with GameDay stretches back 37 years, making him a cornerstone of college football coverage. Fans have grown to love his quirky personality and heartfelt enthusiasm, which have made moments like his headgear predictions must-watch TV. The thought of a GameDay without Corso is bittersweet, but his legacy as a coach and commentator will undoubtedly endure.
For now, ESPN seems content to let Corso decide when it’s time to step away, ensuring his contributions are honored. Whether or not this season will mark his final run, one thing is certain: Lee Corso’s impact on college football is unmatched.