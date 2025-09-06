Did Georgia Tech's Brent Key just one up Kirby Smart's message to fans?

On Saturday, the College Football season continues as most programs play their second game of the season, and if you lost in Week 1, you can't afford to lose in Week 2. Most Power 4 programs either kicked off their season at home or will play at home this weekend, which is always great for the fanbases as they get to see their school in person.

The idea of playing at home sometimes isn't as great as it seems, as the fanbase decides whether or not it's a great environment based on their energy. Coming off a win against Colorado, Brent Key's Yellow Jackets return home to take on the Gardner Webb Runnin' Bulldogs in what should be an exciting day for the fanbase.

While the fanbase should enjoy a stress-free day of football, it's not a guarantee that the crowd will be energetic. Nearly every Power 4 program has dealt with fans leaving the game early, whether it's to beat the traffic or because they don't feel the need to wait out the final score. Just across from Key in Athens, GA, Kirby Smart went on a rant about his fans leaving the Bulldogs' games early, which hurts the backups and recruiting efforts.

Kirby Smart was not happy with the fans choosing to leave the game early on Saturday. We waited 8 months for the opportunity to watch the Georgia Bulldogs play football in Sanford Stadium and a lot of folks couldn’t be bothered to stick around for the whole game. 🤦🏻‍♂️… pic.twitter.com/ToOYjAcReG — HBTFDAWGSCAST, the Georgia Football Podcast (@hbtfdawgscast) September 2, 2025

Looking to avoid a similar fate to the Bulldogs, who played in front of a shockingly small crowd, Brent Key released a letter on social media challenging his fans to arrive early and to stay late supporting the teams.

While the statement may or may not be effective, addressing the issue before it happens is preferable to Smart's approach of taking the shot in the media after the game. It's hard for a fanbase to sit through a massive blowout, which should be a factor when teams make their schedules, but by relating to the fans how important they are only makes them appreciate all the work the team is putting into the game.

