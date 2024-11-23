Did Ohio State coach just call out Pat McAfee and others?
Ohio State’s 38-15 win over Indiana ended up being a dud for those hoping to see some drama, but for Buckeyes fans, it was a perfect afternoon.
This week, the stage was set with some entertaining banter, starting when Ryan Day appeared on The Pat McAfee Show. After McAfee called Indiana “the real deal,” Day’s quick response—“So are we”—set the tone for a game loaded with expectations and bold statements.
The Buckeyes backed up their coach’s confidence in a big way. They overcame a slow start, trailing 7-0 early, before rattling off 31 unanswered points. Key contributions came from Caleb Downs, whose punt return touchdown sparked the turnaround, and TreVeyon Henderson, who continued his strong season with a standout performance on the ground. By the time the fourth quarter rolled around, the game was firmly in Ohio State’s control.
But the real fireworks came after the final whistle.
Offensive coordinator Brian Hartline didn’t hold back when addressing the narrative surrounding this matchup. “Went how we thought it would go,” Hartline said. “There is no way you TV personalities actually watch film…What was I missing? Go Bucks!”
His comments seemed aimed directly at analysts like McAfee, who had praised Indiana’s rise this season under head coach Curt Cignetti.
Cignetti himself hasn't been shy about throwing shade earlier in the year, famously telling reporters to “Google me” when asked about his coaching credentials. While Indiana has had a strong season, Saturday’s loss was a reminder of the gap between good and elite.
As the Buckeyes march toward a potential Big Ten Championship, it will be interesting to see what they're able to do in the postseason. The Buckeyes will close out the regular season with the rivalry game against the Michigan Wolverines.
And if you’re wondering how Ryan Day and his staff really feel about the chatter? They're not exactly holding back.