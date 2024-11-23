Ohio State trolls Curt Cignetti after blowout win over Indiana
Ohio State’s 38-15 win over Indiana on Saturday was more than just a victory—it came with some entertainment aimed squarely at Indiana head coach Curt Cignetti.
When Cignetti was hired before this season, he boldly declared, “I win. Google me,” during his introductory press conference. While Indiana has had a stellar year under his leadership, Ohio State made sure to remind everyone of that quote as they wrapped up their dominant performance.
The game started with Indiana looking like they might back up their coach’s swagger, taking an early 7-0 lead in the first quarter. But that hope quickly faded as Ohio State roared back with 31 unanswered points, thanks to key plays like Caleb Downs’ electric punt return touchdown.
Quarterback Will Howard had a solid game, throwing for over 200 yards and two touchdowns, while TreVeyon Henderson added to the scoring on the ground. Ohio State’s defense was relentless, keeping Indiana’s offense in check for most of the game.
As the clock wound down, Ohio State took a playful dig at Cignetti’s infamous comment, making sure the "Google me" moment wouldn’t be forgotten. It was a cheeky but fitting way to end a game where the Buckeyes left no doubt about which team was better that day.
For Indiana, the loss was a tough one, but their season isn’t over. With a 10-1 record, they’re still in the hunt for a College Football Playoff spot if they can take care of business against Purdue next weekend. As for Ohio State, this win sets them up nicely for a potential Big Ten Championship showdown.
Ohio State will finish out the retgular season with its annual rivalry matchup against Michigan. The Buckeyes have lost three-straight to the Wolverines, and Ryan Day will be looking to right the ship this year in a game they'll be heavily favored.