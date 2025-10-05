Diego Pavia fired shots, Alabama fans fired back twice as hard after the game

Few players have talked as much trash leading into a game as Diego Pavia did in the lead up to this year's game against Alabama. Anytime the topic was brought up, Pavia mentioned how he was going to go into Bryant-Denny Stadium and stun the Crimson Tide for a second straight year. This week, Pavia declared if they played their game, it wouldn't be close and even used his time in pregame warmups to practice victory formation.

Diego Pavia “taking a knee” during warmups in Bryant-Denny is a very Diego Pavia thing to do.pic.twitter.com/3Bgx0VtZqY — Aaron Leicht (@aaronleicht) October 4, 2025

If the game was played in the media, the Vanderbilt Commodores would've won in blowout fashion but, for all the talking that Diego Pavia and his teammates did, they had to answer for it on the field. If you're Diego Pavia and you talk as much trash as he did, you have to come out and shine but, he instead went 21-35 passing for 198 yards and a touchdown with an interception and fumble to go along with it.

Alabama fans rip Diego Pavia for terrible performance

The Crimson Tide ended up getting the last laugh on Saturday as they picked up a 30-14 victory shutting out the Commodores in the second half. Given how much Diego Pavia talked, the Alabama fans were going to let him hear it. The fans uses the game to used Pavia's name along with some choice words in a chant.

After the game, Diego Pavia and his teammates got into a verbal altercation with an Alabama fan who came at Pavia.

As Diego Pavia left the field in Tuscaloosa following Vanderbilt’s loss to Alabama, he got into a heated argument with a Crimson Tide fan in the stands. pic.twitter.com/E9EEYQhl9y — Alabama Crimson Tide | AL.com (@aldotcomTide) October 4, 2025

A few things stand out starting with Diego Pavia saying "I do what I want", which isn't the case as the scoreboard shows he and the offense were shutdown. There's also a staffer yelling back that the fan is talking to kids which may not be the right phrase as Diego Pavia is 24 and in his 6th year of College.

The Commodores and Diego Pavia can't get upset with the fans letting Pavia hear it or the players who confronted him after the game. Pavia chose to play the role of the villain and part of that choice is hearing it when you don't deliver on any of your promises. The Commodores are still a feel good story but, you can't poke the bear and get upset when he snaps back.

