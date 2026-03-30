Diego Pavia humbled beyond belief in latest ESPN Mock Draft

April is just two days away meaning that the NFL Draft is right around the corner where the futures of teams and prospects will be drastically changed. The sentiment surrounding this class is that it's a terrible year to need a quarterback as Fernando Mendoza is the only QB that is a guaranteed first round pick.

While teams won't be picking quarterbacks at the top of this class, there's plenty of interesting prospects to consider on Day 2 and 3 of the draft. Among the players hoping to hear their name called is Vanderbilt star Diego Pavia.

After playing a major role in turning Vanderbilt around, Diego Pavia will hope to land in the NFL and attempt to become the face of another franchise. The issue for Pavia is the fact that he's facing an up hill battle to get that chance.

ESPN's Matt Miller predicts Diego Pavia goes undrafted

On Monday Morning, ESPN's Matt Miller released a 7 round mock draft, predicting the outcome for every pick in the draft. Notably missing from Matt Miller's prediction is Diego Pavia as he projected the quarterback would go undrafted.

The prediction will sting for Diego Pavia, but it also makes sense when you consider all the factors. It only takes one team to fall in love with Pavia to get him drafted, but he's got more factors working against him than any other prospect.

The issue for Diego Pavia in this draft class, and in many draft classes would be the fact that he has a lot of factors working against him. At 5-foot-9, Pavia is an outlier in the worst way possible for a quarterback height wise. Add in that Pavia is already 24 years old making him an older prospect and it’s another reason to be scared away.

The biggest hurdle for teams may be bringing his personality into the building. Pavia is polarizing and we’ve seen with players like Tim Tebow and Cam Newton, teams don’t want a back up quarterback that brings a ton of attention.

Over the final weeks of this draft cycle, Diego Pavia can still boost his stock with teams through events like Top 30 visits and private workouts, but he needs a ton of help.