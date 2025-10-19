Diego Pavia just landed Vanderbilt its most unlikely College GameDay ever

When you look at next weekend's schedule of games most fans would've expected several locations as the host for College GameDay in Week 9. The show won't be making the trip to Oklahoma for a Top 25 clash with Ole Miss, it's not going to a Top 25 clash in the American between USF and Memphis, Chapel Hill with Belichick isn't getting the game, and even LSU hosts Texas A&M in a rivalry game.

Instead, College GameDay will be heading to Nashville as the Vanderbilt Commodores host Missouri in one of the most unlikely matchups.

NEW: College GameDay is headed to Nashville this weekend for Vanderbilt vs. Missouri, @PeteNakos_ reports🎶https://t.co/CTIiMCerA8 pic.twitter.com/4glGtzyDn3 — On3 (@On3sports) October 19, 2025

For decades, the Vanderbilt Commodores were the doormat of the SEC, as it seemed impossible in some SEC seasons that they'd play a close game, let alone win a game. Clark Lea landing the Head Coaching job started to change everything for the Commodores as he began slowly building the culture inside the program.

The biggest difference has been quarterback Diego Pavia who may deserve a statue outside the staidum when it's all said and done. Pavia has changed the culture of the program as everytime he says this team is going to win a National Championship, the team looks like they fully believe they're that level of team.

Pavia is a solid passer and a great runner, yet his best ability is the ability he has to make his teammates believe that they're better than what they truly are. On Saturday, Pavia and his teammates took the punishment to LSU looking like they were the blue blood program picking up a monumental victory.

Before the 2024 season, it would've seemed impossible that College GameDay would return to Nashville unless something truly crazy happened. What Diego Pavia has done to this program is unbelievable, and he deserves all the praise as his college career nears its close.