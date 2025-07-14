Diego Pavia stunned SEC Media Days mentioning Vandy and National Championship in the same sentence

This week, each SEC Football program will make the trip to Atlanta, Georgia for the annual SEC Media Days. Among the programs in attendance on day one of SEC Media Days were the Vanderbilt Commodores coming off of a surprise 7-6 season. Given that Diego Pavia has all the confidence in the world, any time he steps to a microphone it deserves your full attention.

During his time speaking with the media on Monday Afternoon, Diego Pavia made a stunning statement declaring he came back to Vanderbilt to win a National Championship.

"Going 7-6 (last year) wasn't good enough. I came back because I want to win a National Championship." Diego Pavia

Is Diego Pavia the most confident QB ever or just delusional?

It's hard to fully knock Diego Pavia because at the end of the day there isn't anything he could've really said differently. If Pavia declared he came back to go 8-5 or 9-4, everyone would've laughed at him anyways and doubted that Vanderbilt can improve much more. At the end of the day, every quarterback is going to say they can win the National Championship and it's the mindset every team wants their star to have.

With that said, the Vanderbilt Commodores couldn't be further from the National Championship conversation. Last season was a Cinderella run for the Commodores and despite a ton of close games bouncing their way they still only went 7-6.

Even if the Commodores hadn't lost two games they could've won against Georgia Southern and Missouri, they wouldn't have been good enough to overcome their 4 losses in SEC play. Looking at the 2025 schedule, the Commodores have a tough Non-Conference game against Virginia Tech before facing potential playoff teams in South Carolina, Alabama, LSU, Texas, Auburn, and Tennessee.

Diego Pavia can have all of the confidence in the world in the team he leads and it should be appluaded but, at the end of the day, Vanderbilt still remains far from College Football Playoff contention let alone a National Championship.

