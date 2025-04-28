DJ Lagway puts the SEC on notice with now-viral post

Florida fans have been holding their breath this offseason, and for good reason.

DJ Lagway, the Gators’ star quarterback, has been battling through some injury concerns that kept him off the field during spring practices — and honestly, it’s been a little nerve-wracking for anyone who’s been paying attention. But finally, there's a reason for Gator Nation to breathe a sigh of relief: DJ Lagway is back throwing the football. And yes, it’s already gone viral.

In a video posted to his Instagram story, Lagway was seen tossing the football around indoors, looking smooth and confident. No, he wasn’t in full pads. No, there wasn’t a pass rush breathing down his neck.

But after all the whispers about shoulder issues and lower body concerns, seeing him actually throwing again feels like a big step in the right direction. It’s a little slice of good news Florida fans needed heading into what feels like a make-or-break season.

DJ Lagway officially throwing a football.



Gator Nation can rest easy now. pic.twitter.com/qzVViDQ9EY — Florida Gators 🐊🔥 (@gatorsszn) April 28, 2025

Now, let’s be real here — one short video doesn’t magically erase all the concerns. It’s one thing to throw in a controlled environment and a whole different thing to take real hits from SEC defenders. Florida still has to be cautious. Lagway still needs to get fully back into game shape. And he’s got to prove he can hold up once the pads are back on and the bullets are flying for real.

This is major progress for DJ Lagway and Florida

But make no mistake about it: this is progress. And for a team that’s desperate for positive developments heading into the fall, seeing their quarterback slinging it again is huge.

Head coach Billy Napier had remained pretty optimistic about Lagway’s recovery throughout the spring, even when the updates were kept fairly quiet out of respect for the family. Back during the spring game, Napier even told reporters that they had "dotted all the I’s and crossed all the T’s" and that there wasn’t any long-term concern. Based on this video, it sure seems like he was telling the truth.

Last season, Lagway showed flashes of why there was so much hype around him in the first place. After Graham Mertz went down with an injury, Lagway stepped in and threw for nearly 2,000 yards and 12 touchdowns. It wasn’t always perfect — he also tossed nine interceptions — but the talent was impossible to miss.

He also chipped in some yards on the ground before an injury against Georgia sidelined him for the Texas game. Bottom line: when Lagway is healthy and locked in, he gives Florida a chance to compete with anybody.

The 2025 season opener against LIU is now just months away, and if everything stays on schedule, Lagway should be good to go. That's no small thing considering just how brutal the SEC schedule can be. Florida isn’t just hoping to survive this year — they’re hoping to thrive, and a big part of that dream rests on Lagway’s right arm (and his legs, too).

