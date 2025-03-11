Florida fans should be concerned about DJ Lagway's injury

Florida quarterback DJ Lagway was the key to the Gators' turnaround in 2024, but his health is now an uneasy concern heading into the 2025 season.

Head coach Billy Napier recently confirmed that Lagway is dealing with both shoulder and lower body injuries, limiting his participation in spring practices. While the staff is being cautious, any lingering effects could pose a serious problem for Florida, especially given the brutal schedule ahead because let's be honest, Lagway is the biggest reason for optimism in Gainesville right now.

Florida’s 2024 season was shaping up to be another disappointment until Lagway stepped in and changed the team’s trajectory. The freshman sensation threw for 1,915 yards and 12 touchdowns, leading the Gators to a strong finish, capped off by a dominant win over Tulane in the Gasparilla Bowl. His poise, playmaking ability, and dual-threat capabilities were exactly what Florida needed to regain relevance in the SEC.

For most contending teams, having your starting quarterback limited in the spring would be an inconvenience, but not a disaster. For Florida, though, that might not be the case. When you consider their schedule and how little room for error there will be, you want your offense firing on all cylinders.

Here's a look at Florida's full schedule:

Aug. 30: vs. LIU

vs. LIU Sept. 6: vs. South Florida

vs. South Florida Sept. 13: at LSU

at LSU Sept. 20: at Miami

at Miami Oct. 4: vs. Texas

vs. Texas Oct. 11: at Texas A&M

at Texas A&M Oct. 18: vs. Mississippi State

vs. Mississippi State Nov. 1: vs. Georgia (in Jacksonville)

vs. Georgia (in Jacksonville) Nov. 8: at Kentucky

at Kentucky Nov. 15: at Ole Miss

at Ole Miss Nov. 22: vs. Tennessee

vs. Tennessee Nov. 29: vs. Florida State

After two warm-up games, the Gators travel to Death Valley to take on LSU, followed by another road test against Miami. They also have to face Texas, Georgia, Tennessee, Tesas A&M, Ole Miss, and Florida State— all teams that could potentially beat them.

While Lagway's injuries might just be minor and they may just be take precaution, anything that makes him miss time can't be seen as a win for Florida, which needs every rep possible to build chemistry and get ready for the upcoming season.

This isn't a full-blown panic by any stretch of the imagination, but Gator fans should at least be a little concerned hearing that news about their star quarterback.

