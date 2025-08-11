DJ Uiagalelei's continued success in NFL Preseason adds to Mike Norvell paranoia

At this time last year, Mike Norvell could do no wrong in Tallahassee as the Florida State Seminoles appeared set for the years to come. Norvell had just signed a massive contract extension on the heels of an undefeated regular season where the Seminoles were robbed of a College Football Playoff bid. Everything since Mike Norvell signed his contract extension has gone downhill for Norvell and Florida State.

The 2024 season was an utter disaster as the Seminoles went 2-10 with a 1-7 record in conference play. The blame for the 2024 season has been heavily placed on DJ Uiagalelei as the transfer quarterback had a very disappointing season.

As Uiagalelei entered the NFL ranks, he's started to impress which is reflecting poorly on the Seminoles and their coaching staff. In the Hall of Fame Game, Uiagalelei went 2-3 for 25 yards which started to get the ball rolling as DJ's father retweeted this tweet blaming Norvell and his staff.

I saw DJU lead a TD Drive in his NFL Debut—The Nation owes DJU and @DUiagalelei an Apology for what they said about DJ last year—NOT HIS FAULT HIS NFL TALENT WAS SQUANDERED BY THE “NORVELL KNOW-NOTHING” STAFF AT FSU!!!!!!! BEST OF WISHES TO DJU!!!! — Timothy Johnson (@MiamiCanes1971) August 2, 2025

On Sunday, DJ Uiagalelei uncorked an incredible 51 yard deep ball further impressing everyone with his talent level.

Given how abysmal the Florida State offense was in 2024 with DJ Uiagalelei at quarterback, the pass sent Florida State football fans into a frenzy. The Barstool Florida State account had no words instead tweeting a gif to show their disbelief.

One Florida State fan was on the edge of losing their mind reflecting the overall sentiment of the fanbase.

I'm about to crash tf out https://t.co/zDNvaxrgTM — Henry (@seminole4life22) August 10, 2025

The account that started the initial debate returned to twitter again doubling down on the fact that Mike Norvell failed his quarterback.

All you fools who tried to “Clown” me last week when I told you to apologize to @DUiagalelei can take a look at this throw and take a SEAT—Big time throw by a big time talent who WAS WASTED BY MIKE NORVELL—EVERY WEEK IT IS PROVEN AGAIN!!!!!!!!!!!! https://t.co/uK8rEPNtzo — Timothy Johnson (@MiamiCanes1971) August 11, 2025

After seeing the throw from DJ Uiagalelei, another Florida State fan was demanding answers from Mike Norvell.

Okay now this is where I question our Head coach… Mike norvell we need answers dawg. https://t.co/9nqpdD4sEM — Nole Florida Boi🍢 (@_DaAnimal_) August 11, 2025

The sentiment that Mike Norvell put DJ Uiagalelei in a bad place isn't far off, as everyone questioned the decision by Norvell to add the transfer quarterback, as he didn't fit the scheme. While Florida State fans are starting to get concerned, it is important to note that Uiagalelei has only attempted 4 passes this preseason, which is far too low to make a judgment on.

Until Mike Norvell gets the Florida State Seminoles back on track, the fanbase is going to have a ton of questions about the direction of the program. This season, Norvell faces a ton of pressure to perform otherwise, fans are going to start asking whether or not the 2023 season was a total fluke or if he's actually the man for the job.

