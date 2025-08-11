DJ Uiagalelei's continued success in NFL Preseason adds to Mike Norvell paranoia

At this time last year, Mike Norvell could do no wrong in Tallahassee as the Florida State Seminoles appeared set for the years to come. Norvell had just signed a massive contract extension on the heels of an undefeated regular season where the Seminoles were robbed of a College Football Playoff bid. Everything since Mike Norvell signed his contract extension has gone downhill for Norvell and Florida State.
The 2024 season was an utter disaster as the Seminoles went 2-10 with a 1-7 record in conference play. The blame for the 2024 season has been heavily placed on DJ Uiagalelei as the transfer quarterback had a very disappointing season.
As Uiagalelei entered the NFL ranks, he's started to impress which is reflecting poorly on the Seminoles and their coaching staff. In the Hall of Fame Game, Uiagalelei went 2-3 for 25 yards which started to get the ball rolling as DJ's father retweeted this tweet blaming Norvell and his staff.
On Sunday, DJ Uiagalelei uncorked an incredible 51 yard deep ball further impressing everyone with his talent level.
Given how abysmal the Florida State offense was in 2024 with DJ Uiagalelei at quarterback, the pass sent Florida State football fans into a frenzy. The Barstool Florida State account had no words instead tweeting a gif to show their disbelief.
One Florida State fan was on the edge of losing their mind reflecting the overall sentiment of the fanbase.
The account that started the initial debate returned to twitter again doubling down on the fact that Mike Norvell failed his quarterback.
After seeing the throw from DJ Uiagalelei, another Florida State fan was demanding answers from Mike Norvell.
The sentiment that Mike Norvell put DJ Uiagalelei in a bad place isn't far off, as everyone questioned the decision by Norvell to add the transfer quarterback, as he didn't fit the scheme. While Florida State fans are starting to get concerned, it is important to note that Uiagalelei has only attempted 4 passes this preseason, which is far too low to make a judgment on.
Until Mike Norvell gets the Florida State Seminoles back on track, the fanbase is going to have a ton of questions about the direction of the program. This season, Norvell faces a ton of pressure to perform otherwise, fans are going to start asking whether or not the 2023 season was a total fluke or if he's actually the man for the job.
