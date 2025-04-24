Does Shilo Sanders think too highly of himself, or not highly enough?

Shilo Sanders has always carried himself with confidence, and when your dad is Deion Sanders, it’s kind of expected.

But with the 2025 NFL Draft now here, the Colorado safety has found himself in the unique position of trying to convince teams that his name isn’t the only thing worth betting on. And in classic Shilo fashion, he did it by tweeting out a graphic listing the top safeties in this year’s class when it comes to career turnovers created… and he made sure his own name was on it.

Fourth on the list, to be exact.

Turnovers win games

Somebody’s getting a dawg this week ! Believe That pic.twitter.com/Ihvl6YJEm3 — Shilo Sanders (@ShiloSanders) April 22, 2025

Shilo wasn’t shy about the fact that he's been a playmaker in college. Across his years at Jackson State and Colorado, he’s racked up six interceptions, seven forced fumbles, and two fumble recoveries. That’s 15 total turnovers, which is no small number. His most electric moment came against Colorado State last season, when he had a pick-six.

“Turnovers win games,” he posted on X, along with the graphic. “Somebody’s getting a dawg this week! Believe that.”

No question, the dude believes in himself. But here’s the thing: despite the production and that swagger, he’s still sitting in the Day 3 range for most draft projections. Some mock drafts don’t even have him being picked. If he does get the call, it's probably not come until Round 6 or 7.

So where’s the disconnect?

Shilo clearly sees himself as one of the top safeties in this class—again, fourth on the list in turnovers created. But the stats aren't all that we look at, especially when other traits are in question. NFL scouts and front offices are looking at measurables, tape, and a lot more. Shilo’s 4.52 40-yard dash isn’t bad at all, but it’s not the kind of blazing speed that gets front offices buzzing. And in a class full of hybrid safeties and elite athletes, the bar is high.

To his credit, Sanders is selling himself as the total package on the mental side of the game. He called himself “an extension of the defensive coordinator,” a guy who can lead a secondary and take coaching. That kind of leadership matters—especially for late-round picks and undrafted guys trying to stick on a NFL roster. NFL teams need those types in the locker room. And that’s probably the path for Shilo: carve out a role, contribute on special teams, and earn a bigger opportunity down the road.

Being fourth on a turnover list is a great talking point, but not enough by itself to erase concerns about athleticism or versatility at the pro level. He’s not a lock to be drafted, and honestly, that’s okay. A lot of solid NFL careers start as undrafted free agents.

Right now, though, we'd still expect him to be in that Round 6-7 range when it's all said and done. Someone will take a chance on Deion Sanders's son, but he won't be the fourth safety taken off the board, either.

