Don't expect a decision any time soon in the Michigan Wolverines Quarterback battle

One of the biggest storylines in college football as fall camp gets underway is the quarterback battle taking place in Ann Arbor. The Michigan Wolverines signed the nation's top quarterback recruit in Bryce Underwood, but that hasn't guaranteed that Underwood will start. Instead, Michigan brought in transfer quarterback Mikey Keene to compete for the job, which has carried the battle this late into the year.

The word out of the Wolverines camp has been that Bryce Underwood has been impressive and continues to get better which gives him a real chance to be named the starter when this battle ends. While Underwood has looked the part, the Wolverines battle continues to rage on and will likely rage on until the final moment.

Sherrone Moore sets an official timeline for Michigan's announcement

On Tuesday, Sherrone Moore spoke to the media, where he spoke about how the quarterbacks have played, and he finally gave everyone an answer on when he'll name a quarterback.

"Quarterbacks have been great. Much-improved, playing at a really good level, you know, we’ll see where it goes and how far we’ll go to that. As far as naming a quarterback? I know you guys want to know who the quarterback is. I’ll tell you on game week, before any questions come about that." Sherrone Moore

On one hand, this could be a classic example of gamesmanship as coaches never want to give their opponent extra time to game plan. The only issue with that argument is that the Wolverines face New Mexico to start the season, and they shouldn't have to worry about New Mexico being prepared.

Whether or not this is truly still a battle or if Moore already knows his decision is an unknown, but this has always trended in one direction. The Wolverines didn't sign Underwood to sit him, and unless he's not ready to play, he should be the starting quarterback as he's the most talented player in the room. If Mikey Keene wins the job, the entire fanbase will be waiting for the moment Underwood takes the field, and they'll be calling for a change once Keene makes a mistake.

