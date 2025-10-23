Don't look now, but this Power-4 team that started 0-4 could make their conference title game

We often times hear the phrase, "It's not about how you start, but about how you finish" and in some cases in sports that's true. In almost every professional sports league you can over come a few early season losses, but in College Football we've never seen that as 2-3 losses could end your hopes at making the new expanded College Football Playoff.

It turns out that under this new expanded College Football Playoff format, we can't rule any team out of the race until they start playing conference games. This season, we could see the first team that started the season 0-4 end up in the conversation for the Playoff.

Don't look now, but UCLA controls it's own destiny

During the first three games of the College Football season, UCLA looked like arguably the worst team in the Country with an 0-3 record. When the Bruins fired second-year Head Coach DeShaun Foster it looked more likely that this team would finish winless than winning multiple games in league play.

Tim Skipper took over and lost his first game as the Interim falling to Northwestern in a game many thought sealed the Bruins fate and that they'd end the season winless. Then Tim Skipper made a change at Offensive Coordinator firing Tino Sunseri and elevating Jerry Neuheisel.

The change in offensive coordinators flipped everything as the UCLA Bruins are playing like a whole new team. This run started with a stunning 42-37 win over Penn State in a game that looked like at the time the biggest upset of the season. The next two weeks, UCLA picked off two more Big Ten teams with wins over Michigan State and Maryland.

The Bruins are currently 3-4, yet they control their own destiny in making the College Football Playoff. By being 3-1 in Big Ten play, the Bruins could play their way into the Conference Championship starting this weekend.

On Saturday, UCLA faces a red hot Indiana team, and while everyone would say an upsets impossible, that's what everyone would've said before the Penn State game. With the way this team is playing, it's impossible to rule them out which gives them a slight chance when they face top ranked Ohio State.

Even if it's incredibly unlikely, if UCLA won out the rest of the way while beating Indiana and Ohio State, they'd punch their ticket to the Big Ten Championship Game and would have a great chance at making the College Football Playoff. If you're a fan of chaos, you have to be rooting for this UCLA team to give us one of the most magical runs imaginable.