Donald Trump and Marco Rubio address the biggest concern for college football fans

Over the last few months, President Donald Trump has tried to jump into fixing what he believes to be the biggest flaws or issues in College Football. Whether it has been getting Nick Saban, Cody Campbell, and others on the inside of College Football to join together and try to solve the issues or by releasing an executive order which put some of the House Settlement's resolutions in limbo, President Trump has had his eye on College Football.

While trying to solve issues with the transfer portal, NIL, and revenue sharing could have a massive impact, there are a few other issues tied to College Football that deserve attention. On Wednesday, Marco Rubio begged the President to turn his attention to a different issue.

Marco Rubio begs Donald Trump to ban Fall Weddings

In the White House Cabinet Room, Marco Rubio brought to the President's attention the absurdness that a couple would choose to burn a great weekend of College Football just to have their wedding that weekend when there's countless weekend's without football.

"This thing about people getting married on Saturdays during college football season is a scourge, Mr. President....There's seven other months of the year people can get married." - Marco Rubio



Ban fall weddings! pic.twitter.com/DsU5uUwYpr — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) August 27, 2025

Everyone knows the feeling of opening the mail and finding an invitation to a wedding that directly falls on a College Football Saturday. The immediate reaction is to check the schedule and it never works out to where the wedding is during a bye week or a game against a cup cake opponent.

The President won't end up banning weddings in the fall but, as a society it needs to become understood that certain people won't show up if the invite is from the end of August through the National Championship Game. Fall Weddings may be for some people but, guests shouldn't feel bad anymore for making the decision to watch their favorite team and every other team play that weekend.

