Down Goes Prime: Colorado upset by Kansas, CFP hopes fall
It was a tough day for Colorado fans as the Buffaloes fell to Kansas, 37-21, in a game that likely ended their hopes of making the College Football Playoff.
What began as a promising season under Coach Deion Sanders has now hit a major roadblock, with Colorado struggling to maintain its form down the stretch.
The game was all about Kansas running back Devin Neal, who had an incredible performance. Neal racked up 207 rushing yards and three touchdowns on the ground, plus another touchdown reception, making him the clear star of the day. Colorado’s defense had no answer for Neal, who consistently broke through their lines, especially during a dominating fourth quarter drive where Kansas milked the clock and sealed the game.
Colorado’s offense had its moments. Shedeur Sanders connected with Travis Hunter for two touchdowns, including a highlight-reel 51-yarder where Hunter struck a Heisman pose.
But beyond that, the Buffaloes struggled to string together consistent drives, often finding themselves overwhelmed by Kansas’ defense. Sanders’ third touchdown pass briefly gave Colorado life early in the second half, but the momentum quickly swung back to Kansas.
The loss is a major blow for Colorado, dropping them to 8-3 overall and making things difficult for them in the Big 12 championship picture.
Kansas, on the other hand, improved to 5-6 and keeping their bowl hopes alive. For Colorado, though, it’s back to the drawing board as they regroup and look to finish the season on a strong note.
Colorado will finish the regular season with a game against Oklahoma State. The Buffaloes currently sit in a four-way tie in the Big 12 standings, alongside BYU, Arizona State, Colorado, and Iowa State.
The race for the Big 12 championship will come down to the final week of the season, and it will be interesting to see how these teams are able to finish. However, even if Colorado were to win the conference, there is no guarantee anymore that the Buffaloes would be one of the five highest-ranked conference champions, depending on what happens with Army in the AAC the rest of the way.