Dylan Edwards Injury Update: Kansas State may finally get its biggest star back

The Kansas State Wildcats are off to one of the worst starts to the season they ever could've imagined after three weeks as they're just 1-2. The good news for Kansas State is while an at-large bid to the College Football Playoff may be out the window, the Wildcats could still go on a run in Big 12 play to earn an automatic bid into the College Football Playoff.

The Wildcats started the year off with a loss to Iowa State in Big 12 play and it's proved to derail their season as they lost arguably their biggest playmaker on offense to injury. In the season opener in Dublin, Dylan Edwards suffered an ankle injury on his first punt return which has left him out up until this point.

Will Dylan Edwards make his return vs Arizona on Friday Night?

On Friday Morning, ESPN's Pete Thamel reported that Dylan Edwards has been cleared to play tonight meaning we should see the Wildcats star return to the lineup.

Sources: Kansas State star tailback Dylan Edwards has been cleared to play at Arizona tonight. He’s missed the last two full games after injuring his ankle Week 0 in Dublin. He’d been considered 50-50 by coach Chris Klieman this week. pic.twitter.com/iTT9oMo31u — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) September 12, 2025

If Kansas State can get Dylan Edwards back on the field it'll make a massive impact on the offense which has struggled in their losses to Iowa State and Army. The rushing attack is only averaging 4.4 yards per carry to this point, getting Dylan Edwards back will create far more explosive plays as he averaged 7.8 yards per carry in 2024.

The Wildcats seriously need to start winning games now and this game against Arizona may be their best chance to start a run. Getting to .500 in Big 12 play and overall would allow this team to wipe the slate clean and start to focus on winning the league as it may be their best and only chance to make the College Football Playoff this season.

