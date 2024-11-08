Dylan Stewart keeping options open, sets massive price tag to stay at South Carolina
South Carolins star edge-rusher Dylan Stewart is currently seeking a massive NIL deal to stay in Columbia, but he'll be keeping his options open either way.
In a world where NIL rules the day in college football, it should come as no surprise that we continue to see numbers rise to unprecedented levels. Now, that reality has set in with the South Carolina Gamecocks as they attempt to keep one of the best players to come through their program in quite some time.
According to reports from On3's Pete Nakos, South Carolina's freshman EDGE Dylan Stewart is currently negotiating a seven-figure NIL package with the Garnet Trust. Stewart, one of the most promising pass rushers in the SEC, has quickly established himself as a standout with 5.5 sacks in just seven games, on track to potentially break the freshman record set by Jadeveon Clowney.
Stewart’s impressive stats have sparked efforts from the Garnet Trust, the NIL collective associated with South Carolina, to secure his return for a sophomore season amidst the approaching transfer portal season.
While discussions are still in the early stages, sources from Nakos indicate that the emerging defensive star may command a lucrative NIL deal ranging from $1 million to $1.5 million for his second year.
Stewart’s representative, Equity Sports, and the Garnet Trust are ironing out the details, including how the payments will be structured to align with NCAA's new revenue-sharing guidelines set to roll out in 2025, allowing schools to allocate $20.5 million annually for athlete compensation.
What's interesting about this deal, though, is the fact that it will only be one year. While there are certain NIL deals that have become tiered deals that are paid out over multiple years, the reporting here indicates this would just be for his sophomore year, making him the highest-paid player on the team and allowing him to re-negotiate prior to his junior year, as well.
This means Stewart could potentially receive a large paycheck from South Carolina and then still have the option to transfer prior to his junior season if he so chose to do so.
Landing Stewart was a major recruiting success for South Carolina’s head coach Shane Beamer, as he chose the Gamecocks over powerhouse programs like Georgia, Maryland, Miami, and Ohio State.
His role has been integral to South Carolina’s defensive line, which currently ranks among the nation’s top with 31 sacks. Stewart’s rapid development has led to conversations about him potentially earning unanimous Freshman All-American status, an accolade last achieved by Clowney at South Carolina.