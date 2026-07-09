EA Sports sparks massive backlash before College Football 27 even launches

Over the past few years, college football fans and gamers have been given another reason to get excited during the offseason. After a long hiatus, EA Sports finally brought back its famed college football video game series, as the arrival of NIL in college sports allowed the series to include the players' likenesses.

Oddly enough, EA Sports' College Football series may have reached it's peak popularity during the pandemic as personalities started streaming the 2014 edition of the game, driving the demand for the series' return.

Now that the series has been back for several years, fans get excited each offseason to hear which modes and improvements are being made to the beloved series. This year, EA Sports is already in hot water with the fans before the game has even been fully released to the public.

Fans blast EA College Football 27 before the game's full release

On Thursday, anyone who's looking to play EA Sports' latest college football game will be able to access the game, but the reviews have already started to flood in. Those with an EA Play membership were able to receive a 10-hour trial to the game on July 2nd while those who purchased the deluxe edition received access on July 6th.

When fans played the game for the first time, the addition of microtransactions to the offline modes of the game, while hiding features behind these transactions, caught everyone's attention for bad reasons. When a streamer of the game, Bordeaux, voiced his displeasure on his social media channels, the entire fanbase of the game seemingly got behind the movement.

i don’t like being blindsided by micro transactions and removing features hidden behind all the new shiny stuff



i like the game a lot. the devs did a great job. whoever made the micro transaction decision did not #CFBPlayDontPay pic.twitter.com/LVaS5wOW1m — Bordeaux (@bordeauxyoutube) July 7, 2026

Amid all the outrage, EA Sports responded, acknowledging the changes that make it difficult to progress in modes like Dynasty Mode without paying more money.

EA has responded, but sounds like they’re gonna stand firm for now and double down on the changes with micro transactions



They’re also using creators to push their messaging without making a statement themselves or addressing anything



“the core coach level progression is… pic.twitter.com/YzE9StagHp — Bordeaux (@bordeauxyoutube) July 8, 2026

When EA Sports took to social media promoting the official launch on Thursday, they quickly faced backlash from the fans as the negative comments outweighed the likes on their own page.

Hey #CFB27 fans,



We can't wait to welcome you all for tomorrows World Wide Launch!



To prepare for launch, tomorrow morning's server maintenance will begin at 6 AM ET.



During this time, all online modes, and Team Builder will be unavailable.



Please be sure to complete all… — CFBDirect (@CFBDirect) July 8, 2026

Fans have pointed out that even if your career in the game followed that of the greatest of all time Nick Saban, you wouldn't be able to hit the max level without spending money.

Btw if you had Nick Saban’s exact career arc in CFB 27 you would not hit max level.



Greatest coach of all time. 7 nattys. Not enough. Only way is to pay real money. #CFBPlayDontPay — Drew (NTE) (@NotTheExpertYT) July 8, 2026

The biggest issue many have with the game isn't that there are micro transactions added to the game, but that it was changed to the point that you'll almost need to give in if you're going to reach levels you once could for free.

The most disappointing thing about @EASPORTSCollege and their reaction to #CFBPlayDontPay is to act like they didn’t change the coach XP progression when they deliberately took out the ways to earn XP faster for free in order to push you to buying the levels faster for real… — Bengal (@BengalYouTube) July 8, 2026

When the game officially releases on Thursday, EA Sports will likely see a new wave of outrage when more fans get their hands on the latest edition. The fanbase for the college football series is massive, and with all the goodwill EA Sports built up by bringing the game back, it'll be interesting to see if they once again follow the wants of the fans or if they choose to stand their ground.