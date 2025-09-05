Eagles vs Cowboys weather delay: Latest lightning updates and game status from Week 1

All offseason long, football fans have been counting down the days until the first Thursday in September, which marks the return of the NFL. This season, the fans were treated to a season opener between two heated rivals as the Super Bowl Champion Philadelphia Eagles hosted their NFC East rivals the Dallas Cowboys.

This game has had it all as Eagles star Jalen Carter was ejected before he even played a snap for spitting on Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott. The game has since had fights, countless wild penalties, and the last play was a fumble by the Cowboys in the redzone. The latest action is far less exciting for football fans as the game is currently in a weather delay.

When will the Dallas Cowboys Vs Philadelphia Eagles weather delay end?

After the Philadelphia Eagles recovered a Miles Sanders fumble, the game entered a weather delay with just under 5 minutes left in the third quarter due to lightning in the area. The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm warning in the Philadelphia area which has sent the players to the locker rooms and the fans into the concourse.

According to Mike Tirico on the Thursday Night Football broadcast, this game could resume around 11:30 PM Eastern Time.

"Lets update you on what we are hearing from the NFL. We can peek at the radar as well. 11:15 PM (Eastern) is when they think the area might be clear of the lightning. Then it will be another 12 minutes of warm-up time after that." Mike Tirico

The lone issue is that every time lightning strikes within a 10 mile radius, the clock restarts and 30 minutes must pass before the game can resume.

11:00 PM NFL Update

At 11:00 PM Eastern the broadcast updated everyone that players will be back on the field to warm up at 11:15 PM making it likely that the game will return for 11:30 PM.

11:15 PM Update

Both teams have returned to the field keeping the game on track for an 11:30 PM resume.

This story will be updated as more updates on the ongoing lightning delay are made available by the NFL or the broadcast.