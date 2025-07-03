Early 2025 SEC Football Power Rankings: Arch Manning drives the Texas hype train

As teams gear up for the high-stakes 2025 season, many different experts will have varying opinions. The SEC might be the closest from numbers 1-12 than we’ve seen in years. We are typically used to the upper tier teams that are normal powerhouses expected to run through the league but this year might be a little different. Here's a breakdown (from worst to best) with added context, team storylines, and what it all means for the conference landscape:

16. Kentucky

A down year appears likely for the Wildcats. New quarterback Zach Calzada steps in amid coaching changes, but overall momentum and roster continuity seem to be lacking. Kentucky is on a downhill spiral and can’t be expected to compete this year until they up their recruiting or NIL money for the portal. The talent disparity will be apparent.

15. Mississippi State

Coming off a winless SEC slate in 2024, the Bulldogs land at the bottom without much going great for them. QB Blake Shapen is a lone bright spot, but overall roster depth remains a major concern for Mississippi State heading into 2025.

14. Arkansas

The Razorbacks return some offensive pieces, most notably QB Taylen Green. However, heavy losses via the transfer portal have tempered expectations. Arkansas isn’t projected to compete for an SEC title this season. Not much coming in and more talent that has left. The expectations aren’t high for this team, and Coach Pittman’s seat might be too hot for him to last beyond this year.

13. Vanderbilt

Despite a morale-boosting bowl appearance and returning quarterback Diego Pavia, Vanderbilt is again projected near the bottom. That said, the Commodores return key offensive weapons—RB Sedrick Alexander and TE Eli Stowers—along with most of their defensive production. Add in a Top-30 transfer portal class, and Year Five under Clark Lea could see Vanderbilt outperform its low expectations. Vandy is set up to be feisty once again with Pavia and Stowers leading the offense. Expect the defense to be formidable, and they will most likely get a few upset wins once again.

12. Missouri

The Tigers lose key offensive players, including QB Brady Cook, RB Nate Noel, and WRs Luther Burden III and Theo Wease Jr. Still, a strong defensive foundation and a No. 7-ranked portal class (per On3) provide a path for Mizzou to remain competitive in the middle tier of the SEC. This is where the drop-off starts in tiers. Beau Pribula will finally get his chance after transferring from Penn State and should form a very underrated 1-2 punch with transfer RB Ahmad Hardy.

11. Auburn

Auburn features elite wide receivers and former Oklahoma QB Jackson Arnold under center. However, a punishing schedule could limit the Tigers’ ability to climb the standings despite their offensive upside. Another hard out for many teams versing them on their schedule. If the former top QB recruit can put it all together and get his confidence back, then this can be a 7-8 win Auburn club.

10. Tennessee

Tennessee endured a turbulent offseason, highlighted by the surprising departure of QB Nico Iamaleava after spring camp. Joey Aguilar steps in as the new starter, but concerns remain. Still, the Vols return a solid defense and enough talent to remain in the upper half of the league. This Tennessee team is slightly overhyped in the eyes of the public. Aguilar might be a better solution at QB than Nico, but overall, there’s not a ton of returning talent to get hyped about. Expect competitive football from Coach Heupel’s team, but this team doesn’t have the top 5 in the conference type of talent in such a loaded SEC.

9. Ole Miss

Lane Kiffin’s squad faces significant roster turnover and a new QB in Austin Simmons. While Kiffin's reputation as the "Portal King" could help steady the ship, expectations are tempered compared to previous seasons. Losing their starting QB to the draft after 3-4 years of starts will matter for a team in a mini-rebuild. The pass-catching unit is actually one of the best in the conference, but Simmons will have his ups and downs, which is to be expected in year 1 as the starter.

8. South Carolina

The Gamecocks return QB LaNorris Sellers and much of a Top-15 scoring defense. However, they'll need to replace several key contributors on both sides of the ball. With Sellers entering his second year as a starter, South Carolina could push higher if things break right in Year Five under Shane Beamer. Dylan Stewart will be a menace off the EDGE for this team, leading the charge on the defensive end. Sellers can have a Heisman-type of year with another year of development under his belt. If that is the case, South Carolina can be sneaky contenders in the SEC.

7. Texas A&M

Now in Year Two under Mike Elko, the Aggies return the most production in the SEC and boast a top-12 portal class. QB Marcel Reed is expected to lead a seasoned offense that includes a veteran line and deep backfield. Mike Elko is a program builder as he’s proven time and time again. The defense will be fast and physical, but the worry is at the QB position. He will take them as far as they can go and they might have to rely on the strong rushing attack to control games.

6. Florida

With DJ Lagway returning for a full season and plenty of production back on both sides of the ball, the Gators are optimistic. If Florida can contend for the SEC or a CFP spot, Billy Napier could secure his job long-term, but if they fall short, the pressure will intensify in Gainesville. Florida ended the year on a roll last year and proved to play better with Lagway at QB. If Lagway stays healthy, this spot will end up being too low for a team that has high expectations.

5. Oklahoma

After a 6–6 debut in the SEC, the Sooners look to rebound in 2025. QB John Mateer takes the reins of an offense with plenty of returning production and a new OC in Ben Arbuckle. Oklahoma brings back one of the most experienced rosters in the league and hopes to reestablish its powerhouse reputation. With Venables making sure the defense is top notch as usual for him and Arbuckle coming over to lead an exciting offense, this could be the year Oklahoma shows they are back in the national spotlight.

4. Alabama

Kalen DeBoer's second season in Tuscaloosa brings optimism despite losing QB Jalen Milroe. A dominant offensive line, deep receiving corps, and loaded defense remain. While the quarterback situation is unsettled, Alabama has made the SEC title game in nine of the last ten opportunities, and winning remains the standard. Ty Simpson is the expected starter at QB, and he’s no slouch in the eyes of many experts. Some view him better suited as a winning QB in DeBoer’s offense, and now Coach DeBoer gets his OC back from his Washington days, so watch out. This defense will be one of the best they’ve had in years, projecting to be a top 5-10 overall unit in college football.

3. LSU

QB Garrett Nussmeier returns, joined by stars like Harold Perkins on defense and the Tigers’ leading rusher, receiver, and tackler. LSU has reloaded through the portal, landing the No. 2 class per On3, including several Top-100 additions. The Tigers are eyeing a rebound season and playoff contention. Combine the returning top talent at QB, portal, and the key cogs coming back to lead the defense (Perkins along with Whit Weeks), and this could be a special year in Baton Rouge. It seems like a now-or-never type of year for Brian Kelly, with so much pressure to win now, with the Tigers’ fanbase getting spoiled the last two coaching tenures turning into championships for this team.

2. Georgia

The Bulldogs can’t be any lower after being contenders for years at this point. Expect Kirby Smart to have his team ready to play as usual. Despite losing QB Carson Beck to Miami, Georgia returns one of the deepest rosters in the country. QB Gunner Stockton steps into the starting role with the support of a favorable schedule (just three SEC road games) and Kirby Smart’s proven development pipeline.

1. Texas

Texas continues its ascension under Steve Sarkisian. The Longhorns are coming off back-to-back College Football Playoff appearances and return a top-three defense from last season. Now led by QB Arch Manning, Texas is poised to contend immediately in its second year as an SEC member. Arch at the helm will make this offense even more dangerous with the added running threat he previewed last year to go along with his top-tier arm talent. Last year, the supporting cast seemed to lift Quinn Ewers up, but this year, Manning is deemed to raise everyone else around him.

Final Take

This will most definitely be a competitive SEC landscape with Georgia and Texas at the top challenging hard, and Alabama in a strong position. LSU will have the talent to match up with anyone, and Oklahoma, with an offense, could shift their gears as well. But with QB transitions, portal movers, and coaching pressure, the pecking order could shift dramatically once the season kicks off. Expect a thrilling battle, especially during the season's first quarter, which may determine playoff destiny.

