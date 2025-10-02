Ed Orgeron throws an interesting wrinkle into a hectic coaching carousel

The College Football coaching carousel is always one of the most chaotic and entertaining periods of the season carrying into the offseason. We've already seen several Power 4 programs jump into the search for their next head coach as UCLA, Virginia Tech, Oklahoma State, and Arkansas have all fired their coaches while a few programs could make a move as soon as this weekend.

As coaches are being fired by several programs, everyone is looking for the next coach that will lead them to glory. Whether it's a rising coordinator, a Group of 5 coach catching everyone's attention, or a former head coach every program is starting to group together their dream candidates. While some programs are looking for a first time head coach, a former National Championship winner is throwing his hat in the mix.

Ed Orgeron wants back in adding a new wrinkle to the coaching carousel

This year, Ed Orgeron has started to hint at potentially being ready to make his return to the sidelines using several outlets to express his interest. On Thursday, Ed Orgeron announced he's ready to be a Head Coach again through Jacques Doucet of WAFB.

"I'm ready to coach again."



Former @LSUfootball head coach Ed Orgeron at @Patrickqueen_ stadium ceremony Wednesday evening.



"All depends what the best thing available is." #LSU pic.twitter.com/GIGNlOxrZw — Jacques Doucet (@JacquesDoucet) October 2, 2025

"All depends what the best thing available is, but I’m ready to coach again. I left a little bit of meat on the bone. I’m ready to go." Ed Orgeron

While Ed Orgeron hasn't coached since he and LSU parted ways, he is quietly one of the most interesting names in the pool of coaches. Given that Orgeron has experience coaching all over the Country and has taken a program to the National Championship, he may be the most qualified candidate from a resume standpoint.

The reasons that programs may be less willing to hire him are also clear given how his tenure at LSU ended. Orgeron has minimal experience in the Transfer Portal era and with all of the changes to NIL and Revenue Sharing, he may not be every programs first choice.

While a Power 4 job may not be there for Ed Orgeron, he'd almost be a slam dunk hire at the Group of 5 level. If you look at a program like Tulane who may lose Jon Sumrall to the Power 4, Orgeron would make perfect sense given his experience in Louisiana and recruiting the area as he'd be able to recruit some of the low 4-stars and 3-stars that often end up leaving the state.

It'll be fascinating to watch where Ed Orgeron interviews and lands as he's a big name and personality who could elevate a program.

