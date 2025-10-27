Ed Orgeron wants one head coaching job and it's not a return to LSU

As the coaching carousel in College Football is starting to spin out of control, several programs have already moved on from their current season while eyeing the future. With 12 FBS jobs already open, programs around the Country have started their search for a Head Coach and the lists of candidates for each are extensive.

One interesting name that could be a factor in this year's coaching carousel is former LSU Head Coach Ed Orgeron. After winning the 2019 National Championship, Orgeron has been out of the sport since his firing in 2021, but he has made it known that he wants to return to a sideline next season either as a Head Coach or a Defensive Line coach.

NEW: Ed Orgeron wants to be your head coach — or even your defensive line coach👀



“I'm not gonna take anything, and not everybody's gonna take me. So, it may be a head coach job. It may be a defensive line job with someone that I believe can win a championship.



...I'm a… pic.twitter.com/tilrOn0ciw — On3 (@On3sports) October 22, 2025

With the insane number of jobs that have opened up, Ed Orgeron may seriously get a look and he wants one job in particular and no, it's not a return to LSU.

Ed Orgeron reportedly wants the Oregon State job

On Monday amid all of the other chaos in the LSU Sports world, Matt Moscona of 104.5 ESPN Baton Rouge reported that Ed Orgeron wants the Head Coaching gig at Oregon State.

According to @MattMoscona - Ed Orgeron wants the Oregon State job 👀 pic.twitter.com/Vw665Atrhr — Dirt & Sprague (@DirtAndSprague) October 27, 2025

Whether or not Oregon State will even consider hiring Ed Orgeron is another question, but he may be the biggest name the Beavers can lure in. Orgeron is still popular among the players he'd be looking to recruit and if he doesn't demand a massive contract, it may be a great risk for the Beavers to take.

Orgeron has always been an elite recruiter and he has the experience on the West Coast from his time at USC. As a program that was left behind by Conference realignment, hiring a big name like ed Orgeron could be great for the program and great for the new Pac 12 next season.