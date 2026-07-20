Eli Drinkwitz provides latest Ahmad Hardy recovery update at SEC Media Days

One of the biggest breakout stars of the 2026 college football season was Missouri running back Ahmad Hardy. While a ton of fans were familiar with Hardy from his dominance while at UL Monroe, transferring to the SEC will always bring more attention to a running back. Coming to the SEC and dominating like Hardy did will make any player a household name.

Ahmad Hardy’s first season in the SEC ended with 1,649 rushing yards and 16 touchdowns on 256 carries (6.4 Yards Per Carry) as he powered the Missouri offense. After such a strong season, Hardy was instantly labeled as a potential Heisman candidate heading into the season.

The hopes surrounding Ahmad Hardy took a much scarier turn earlier this offseason when he was the victim of a shooting at a concert. After it became clear that Hardy would return to full health, everyone turned their attention to if he’d return to the field next season after such a traumatic injury.

Eli Drinkwitz provides another promising update on Ahmad Hardy

This week, the college football world is centered in Tampa, Florida as the SEC holds its annual SEC Media Days event. Eli Drinkwitz and Missouri were among the first programs to step into the spotlight where Drinkwitz provided a promising update on his superstar running back.

"Ahmad has been medically cleared and on the road to recovering. We anticipate he will make a recovery. We do not know what the return to play progression will be. It could take anywhere from 5-to-8 weeks." Eli Drinkwitz

The news even if it’s still uncertain is great as Hardy receiving medical clearance after the injury is a great step in the right direction. As Fall Camp approaches and Ahmad Hardy practices with the team, the timeline for his return should slowly start to become clearer.

The Missouri Tigers will be banking a ton on Hardy being healthy as the offense takes a new look with Beau Pribula leaving using the Transfer Portal. Ahmad Hardy being healthy will only make Austin Simmons’ transition easier and the offense scarier.

There’s a ton riding on this season for Ahmad Hardy making it to where everyone should be rooting for him in this journey. Hardy is looking to make another All American team while he’s a dark horse to win the Heisman Trophy, and has a great chance at becoming a 1st round pick. Coming back from such a traumatic event would be an incredible story, and the entire college football world is rooting Hardy on.