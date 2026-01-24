Eli Drinkwitz reunites electric Ole Miss duo with addition of Cayden Lee

Eli Drinkwitz is looking to retool the Missouri Tigers' roster as he keeps pushing for a College Football Playoff bid. This past season, Missouri looked close to contention until Beau Pribula's injury kept the team from staying in contention. Beau Pribula transferred out of Missouri, thus creating a new need at quarterback for Drinkwitz.

When the Transfer Portal opened, Missouri looked across the SEC to Ole Miss, landing Austin Simmons. Coming into the season, Austin Simmons was Ole Miss's starter before an injury sidelined him, and Trinidad Chambliss emerged as one of the biggest stars in college football.

Austin Simmons brings SEC experience and a ton of upside as the Tigers look to put together another impressive season. While Simmons brings a ton of potential, the Tigers also needed to bring in more weapons to help him succeed.

Cayden Lee gives Missouri elite talent and chemistry to Missouri

On Saturday, Eli Drinkwitz made one of his biggest splashes of the offseason, luring in Ole Miss wide receiver Cayden Lee.

Adding Cayden Lee is a home run for Missouri, based on the fact that he's played with Austin Simmons alone. Aside from their time in the games, Lee and Simmons have played together a ton in practice, giving Simmons a weapon he's comfortable with from Day 1.

This season, Cayden Lee took a step back with 44 catches for 635 yards and 3 touchdowns after surpassing the 800 yard mark in 2024.

Fan favorite Cayden Lee is tough as nails and one of the most reliable receivers in the Ole Miss rotation. In his junior season, and third year at Ole Miss, the wide receiver played a key role in the Rebels CFP run.



Receptions: 44

Rec Yards: 635

TD: 3 pic.twitter.com/1BiHp9zOqn — Beau “BK” Boone (@olemissBK) January 11, 2026

Trinidad Chambliss' uncertain future certainly played a role in Cayden Lee's departure from Oxford, and landing with another quarterback he's played with should only help him with hitting the ground running.

Missouri's offense is now starting to look like it has the firepower to take the SEC by storm with a chance to push for a Playoff bid. Ahmad Hardy is back as the best running back in college football which will power this offense. Austin Simmons has Brett Norfleet, Cayden Lee, and several other promising receivers to work with.