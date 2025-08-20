Eli Drinkwitz won't make a quarterback decision until it's proven on the field

This offseason, the Missouri Tigers lost their long time starting quarterback as Brady Cook is off to the NFL. As Eli Drinkwitz loses his starting quarterback, the Tigers needed to find a reliable starter to lead the offense this season. When Missouri went into the transfer portal to add Penn State quarterback Beau Pribula, it looked as if the hole was filled as Pribula was highly sought after.

Despite it seeming as if Pribula was the man for the job, the Missouri Tigers hadn't made a decision on who would start this season. On Thursday, Eli Drinkwitz finally came to a decision at the quarterback decision and the decision was... no decision.

When Missouri kicks off the season, the quarterback role will be shared by Beau Pribula and Sam Horn as Eli Drinkwitz said the following to the media.

"I informed the team this afternoon that both quarterbacks will play in the first game. I want to see them in a game-day situation to make a final determination." Eli Drinkwitz

The Missouri Tigers open the season against Central Arkansas which shouldn't present much of a challenge. The difficult part for Drinkwitz will be if both quarterbacks carve up a weaker opponent as this battle could linger longer than the staff would like.

While Beau Pribula only served as the backup to Drew Allar and a rushing threat, he's somehow the more experienced of the two signal callers. Sam Horn is just 3 for 8 in his career passing for 54 yards and a touchdown with an interception. Pribula is more experienced but, not by much as he's completed 37 of his 56 attempts for 424 yards with 9 touchdowns and an interception while rushing for 571 yards and 10 touchdowns.

It'll be one of the most interesting storylines in the SEC this season to watch how quickly this battle is resolved as it could determine just how big of a threat the Tigers are to the rest of the conference.

