Elite 5-star RB David Gabriel Georges picks Tennessee in pivotal win for Josh Heupel

As the college football season is rapidly approaching, the attention is slowly shifting away from recruiting. The end of the Official Visit cycle has slowed down the chaos on the recruiting trail while putting most of the Nation’s top recruits into decision-making mode. Coming into Wednesday, just 1 of the 32 5-star recruits was yet to announce a commitment.

David Gabriel Georges ranks as the 9th ranked player in the Country, the 2nd ranked running back in the class, and the top player out of Tennessee. After one of the tightest recruitments of the cycle, Gabriel Georges announced a decision on Wednesday in a battle between Tennessee, Ohio State, and Ole Miss.

Josh Heupel wins big landing 5-star RB David Gabriel Georges

On Wednesday Night, David Gabriel Georges reached a decision, committing to Tennessee over Ohio State and Ole Miss.

Ohio State looked to be the team best positioned to land the 5-star recruit for most of this recruitment, but as the months rolled on without a commitment, it left the door wide open for Josh Heupel. On Monday, Tennessee winning out looked like the most likely outcome as Rivals' insiders Pete Nakos and Steve Wiltfong flipped their predictions to favor Tennessee.

The win is easily one of the biggest of Josh Heupel's tenure, and it should go a long way toward building back buzz in Knoxville. After a rocky season for Tennessee following all the Nico Iamaleava drama, a massive recruiting win like this will only help bring the fanbase back believing they can build toward a National Championship.

The Quebec Native plays his High School Football at The Baylor School (TN) where he rushed for 1,726 yards and 27 touchdowns last season, averaging nearly 11 yards per carry. The Volunteers had the advantage of being the local school to pair with competing on the NIL front.

Tennessee missed out on 5-star running back Savion Hiter last recruiting cycle, and it was a priority to ensure the Volunteers got their next bellcow back. Josh Heupel can now use Gabriel Georges to bring more of a balance to the offense, which will only help the Vols as they continue to battle in the SEC.