Elite 5-star WR Monshun Sales sets commitment date as heated recruitment comes to an end

Official Visit season in college football has come to an end, and the top recruits who haven't picked their future school yet are quickly shifting into decision mode. Among the 5-stars in Rivals' Industry Recruiting Rankings, only 2 of the 32 5-stars haven't announced a commitment to this point. The recruit that many have been watching for most of this recruiting cycle is elite wide receiver recruit Monshun Sales.

According to Rivals' Industry Recruiting Rankings, Monshun Sales is ranked as the 8th best player in the country, the 2nd ranked wide receiver in the class, and the top player out of Indiana. A recruitment that has taken many twists and turns will soon come to an end.

Monshun Sales sets commitment date with destination unknown

On Saturday, elite 5-star wide receiver Monshun Sales announced that he'll be picking his future school on Friday, June 17th, live on the Pat McAfee Show at 12:00 PM ET. The news of a date set comes with the news that Texas, Alabama, Ohio State, Indiana, and LSU are the finalists for his commitment.

This recruitment has taken plenty of twists and turns, and heading into his announcement, his destination is still unknown. Monshun Sales is nicknamed "Bama", which played into the Crimson Tide leading early, but other schools have made it a major battle. For most of this recruitment, the program best positioned to land Sales appeared to be the hometown Indiana Hoosiers coming off their National Championship.

Ohio State's track record of development at wide receiver is well documented, and it could play into the Buckeyes favor down the stretch. Texas and Steve Sarkisian have made a major push as well, and with 5-star Easton Royal considering a flip to LSU, the Longhorns could pivot to ensure they end this cycle with an elite wide receiver.

Over the final week of this recruitment, it'll be interesting to see if any of the schools make a last-second push to secure a commitment. Alabama has struggled on the recruiting trail, and Sales is a player worth making a push for. Indiana is building under Curt Cignetti, and Sales would be the biggest recruiting win possible for the Hoosiers. Texas is the program that could, and likely, should go all-in, considering the fact that Easton Royal is on the verge of flipping.