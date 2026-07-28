Elite CB A'mir Sears reclassifies to 2027 as resurgent powerhouse emerges as favorite

The entry of NIL, Revenue Sharing, and the Transfer Portal have made it more attractive than ever for players to play college football. We’ve seen countless players go to court seeking injunctions to squeeze every last season out of their eligibility as the sport has gotten older. While rosters continue to get older, some of the recruits are starting to get much younger.

Over the past few years, players have realized that making it to college football sooner only starts the clock quicker on making money to play football making reclassification even more popular. Stars like Ryan Coleman-Williams and Malachi Toney have made major splashes coming to college football a year early becoming superstars.

Top 2028 recruit A’mir Sears reclassifies with Miami surging

The latest recruit to join in on the trend of reclassifying is the nation‘s second ranked recruit in the 2028 recruiting class, A’mir Sears. On Tuesday Afternoon, Sears announced he’d be joining the 2027 recruiting class and announcing his commitment decision on Friday.

BREAKING: 5-star ATH A'mir Sears is reclassifying to the 2027 class, @TomLoy247 reports.



Sears was the No. 1 player in the 2028 class. https://t.co/tZXegI5pnl pic.twitter.com/WY8ueIvxZm — 247Sports (@247Sports) July 28, 2026

The move makes a ton of sense for A’Mir Sears, and it’s only going to further become a trend. Extending the potential years you can get paid between college football and the NFL is almost a no-brainer if you’re physically ready, and with a prospect as hyped as Sears it’s impossible to pass up.

After jumping up a class, A’mir Sears ranks as the 13th best player, 3rd ranked cornerback, and the 2nd ranked player out of Florida in Rivals' Industry Recruiting Rankings.

The news of Sears speeding up his timeline should be incredibly exciting for the Miami Hurricanes. Miami has long seemed like the frontrunner for A’mir Sears, and adding him to this class would push the Canes even closer to signing the Nation’s top class. The Canes already hold commitments from 3 industry 5-stars, including the Nation’s top CB Donte Wright.

A few years back, Miami made a similar push to keep the last recruit from the Sunshine state with this much hype Jeremiah Smith at home. The Canes hadn’t established their winning ways under Mario Cristobal then, but after a trip to the National Championship this should be an easy decision for Sears.

The next few days will be filled with anxious anxiety for Miami fans as they hope to seal the deal on Friday Afternoon, giving Mario Cristobal another incredible recruiting win as the Canes continue to resurge as a program.